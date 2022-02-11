These sessions involve a cross-section of concerned agencies: city staff offices (police, fire, public Works, parks and recreation, etc.), as well as Norman Public Schools, Norman Regional Hospital, the University of Oklahoma (OU Police Department and the Health Sciences Center), the Red Cross, Salvation Army, United Way, County Health and (this might surprise you) the Chamber of Commerce and Visit Norman.
I got to thinking about the role these last two agencies have played, not only regarding COVID, but the important contributions they make in improving the quality of life in our city.
About COVID: Chamber CEO Scott Martin kept EOC members and small businesses informed about the particulars of the Paycheck Protection Program, vital to keeping those businesses in business and employees with wages necessary to survive (melodramatic, but true).
Also, Scott and his staff were valuable sources when it came to state emergency guidelines during the pandemic, providing information on closure mandates and eviction restrictions.
Likewise, Dan Schemm and his staff at Visit Norman worked diligently, along with the Downtown Business Association and Campus Corner merchants, to organize and publicize events intended to attract customers (their work in supporting football weekend events during COVID is an example).
But the Chamber and Visit Norman do many other things to support this community. The Chamber’s expressed mission is to “...serve as a community partner in innovation, business development and economic growth.”
Certainly, the Chamber input to EOC proceedings is consistent with that statement, but the Chamber does much more. They work hard to keep the public informed, and I don’t have to look past this past Tuesday’s election to prove that point.
Prior to Election Day, the Chamber sponsored a panel discussion among mayoral candidates, allowing citizens to witness the performance of those candidates “in the hot seat.” And did you see the videos Scott made with each of the candidates for Council seats representing even-numbered wards?
I watched, and was most impressed with the cordial atmosphere of those exchanges, and the hard-hitting questions posed to the candidates.
That said, informing the public is not new for the Chamber — witness the “State of the Schools” sponsored by the Chamber, where our superintendent brought us up to date on schools in the “Age of COVID,” and announced a unique partnership with Moore Norman Technology Center to establish a unique Center for Aviation Education.
And just this morning, the Chamber brought us together with state lawmakers to review the slate of bills to be considered in the current term of the State Legislature.
One more point about the “business development” part of the Chamber’s mission — and it relates to the Chamber’s partnership with OU, the City of Norman and Moore Norman Technology Center — the Norman Economic Development Coalition, or NEDC.
This group is fostering the development of University North Park as a Designated Enterprise Zone (think aviation, and other forward-looking businesses), and is well along in promoting an Innovation Hub on OU’s Research Campus south of Reaves Park.
I’ve had the privilege of visiting this hub — a center of excellence — and I talked with an entrepreneur about his up-and-coming business. Wow. Opportunities boggle the mind.
Visit Norman has joined the Chamber in new offices at 424 W Main St. I’ve visited, and am impressed with the new digs. Co-location makes good sense, as these agencies work together on so many things.
Visit Norman has gone above and beyond, in my view, in its efforts to bring people and conferences back to Norman. They coordinate meeting space and hotel availability to interested customers, and they publicize all of the activities that make Norman a “City of Festivals” and much more.
Want to know “What’s Happening” by way of entertainment (plays, concerts, recitals), special museum displays, sporting events, etc.? You’ll find it on the Visit Norman website, and in the Visitor Guides and Dining Guides published by Dan and his staff. Sad for me that I probably don’t have enough years left to do everything Dan has planned for me.
I’m not sure how much longer our EOC will meet on the subject of COVID. Trends are looking good, in terms of a reduced rate of infection. But I am sure we’ll meet as long as necessary.
I’m equally sure that all participants — the Chamber and Visit Norman included — will continue to make important contributions in Norman’s return to “normal.”