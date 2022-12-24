Editor’s note: This column was originally published in 2019.
It wasn’t really Christmas for me until the Greyhound bus arrived in Norman in the late afternoon hours on Christmas Day.
That’s when an aunt, one of two Catholic nuns in the family, arrived by way of the bus from Ennis, Texas, through Dallas, then onto Norman.
One of her brothers was designated to pick her up at the bus station and she’d arrive in her blue habit with a small suitcase. We watched as each passenger got out, wondering which family was waiting for them.
Her duties in Texas included playing the organ at Midnight Mass and directing the church choir. After that, she’d take the early-morning bus home to Norman where her parents, siblings and nieces and nephews were waiting.
• • •
Later that evening, three generations would sing Christmas carols, eat some fruit, drink egg nog without the nog, then eat divinity and hard ribbons of red and green candy. Gifts would be exchanged throughout the day and often into the week.
It was a reminder to all of us that Christmas is more than a day. It’s a season to celebrate family and friends and remember those who are no longer with us. That aunt, who passed away in 2001, could play any song on the piano or the accordion she brought with her in that small suitcase.
• • •
It was a simpler time. Norman didn’t seem to have the holiday hustle that is does today.
There was no mall or University North Park. The downtown shopping scene was more limited. If TG&Y didn’t have it, you probably didn’t need it. Wackers had enough clothes and boots for the entire town. Gamble’s had pocketknives.
If you were really good that year, there might be a bicycle from Marek’s or Miller’s or even a BB gun ordered from the Sears catalog store on Main Street. Velma’s Bakery had cakes and pies ready for pickup. The day old stuff was just as good and half the price.
Gilt Edge had a couple of flavors of real ice cream. Our milkman, John Potts, would leave the usual order of 12 quarts of milk and throw in a pint of whipping cream for those warm pecan and pumpkin pies.
• • •
The Saturday before Christmas was reserved for haircuts from Dad’s cousin, Gene Loeffelholz, at Midway, where we had a charge account.
The home shoe shine kit came out on Christmas Eve and everyone’s footwear got a thorough brushing. Looking good for early Mass was important.
At First National, they served hot wassail and had bowls of lifesaver candy. It made a future customer out of me.
Stores had holiday displays, welcoming shoppers inside. C.R. Anthony’s had an escalator and a pneumatic tube that carried your cash somewhere in the attic, where the change was made and sent back with your receipt. Nothing short of magic, we thought.
We usually had newspaper routes and the papers came early. There was always a box of chocolate-covered cherries with a note from the circulation director. Thanks for your service, signed B.B. (Mr. Black to us).
• • •
Today, we make new family traditions and remember those who are no longer with us.
A holiday train, complete with steam, gets a workout around our tree. A gingerbread house is completed and ready for snacking later.
We’ll celebrate the season with food, gifts and songs. Three generations together in Norman. (We had four at Thanksgiving this year.)
Merry Christmas and peace to you.
