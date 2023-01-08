There’s a hidden gem tucked in the shadow of Norman’s NOUN Hotel.
It’s nearly unrecognizable, operating in what was believed to be an old flower shop. Sometimes hard to find, too. But visitors and customers of the First Presbyterian Thrift Shop easily find their way back.
A few have been coming since the store opened its doors at 404 Toberman Dr. in 1960.
“Some of the people who came here in the 60s come back and say it looks the same as when we were in college,” recalled store co-director Ruth Wyckoff, who started volunteering in 1964 and is one of three store directors.
The church women hosted bazaars and sales and needed a more permanent home. The church bought the two-story building, which is literally behind the new NOUN Hotel and gave the women two rooms.
“They just decided they wanted a place where families could come in with their dignity and afford nice things,” Wyckoff said.
The small shop is packed with affordable men’s and women’s clothing, kid’s items, toys, books, artwork, dishes, linens and assorted knick-knacks. Customers range from eclectic collectors, college students looking for lightly worn bargain clothing to antique hunters looking for vintage gems.
They are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Volunteers are there to take donations from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
The upstairs is used for storage, with theme rooms for seasonal decorations and clothing.
Regular customer Charlene Bradshaw was looking at a red blouse on a recent shopping day.
“I once found a really pretty purse for $2, and as I was leaving, someone came after me and said, ‘You know that purse cost $200 new,’” she said.
Volunteer Jann Knotts said items are purposely priced low. T-shirts are $1, a rack of jeans are marked $1 per pair, and men’s suits are $4.
They also honor vouchers, where the most needy can shop for free.
“The reason it’s so cheap — really, we could give stuff away — is that we want people to feel good about their bargains,” Knotts said.
Fellow volunteer Lynne Miller said shoppers know they will get good customer service here.
“These women go out of their way to help,” said Miller, who has volunteered at the shop for more than 20 years.
The First Presbyterian store was closed for a few months while the NOUN Hotel refurbished the parking lot. COVID forced by-appointment shopping.
Store profits are put back into local charities and to the church. It’s one of only a handful of nonprofit thrift stores operating in Norman.
Norman Regional’s Nu-N-Nuf thrift shop closed last year.
“One of the nicest things is people will walk in and they are so surprised we are here,” volunteer Sarah Turnbo said. “We tell them to come back, and they usually do.”
