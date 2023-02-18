The title to the Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, agenda read: City Council Study Session Discussion Regarding the Use of Civil Asset Forfeiture Fund.
I would say it was anything but a study session or a discussion. It was more like city staff was giving city council what my late Aunt Leta from east Tulsa would call a “talkin’ to.” It left far more questions than answers.
The presentation lasted less than three minutes. In a nutshell it was a slide show showing first where state law says the city can buy police vehicles with city asset forfeiture funds. Then a slide saying the city has $1.5 million dollars in its fund. Then a slide saying the city wants 14 vehicles. Then a slide saying it’s going to cost 1 million dollars. Any Questions?
Well, yes, the first one that popped in my head was what about the other half a million dollars?
But before that, this was one of the most anticipated study sessions in the last month and it ended up being one of the most underwhelming by its lack of depth and breadth.
Here are a few topics left out of the presentation that would have given the public insightful information.
What is the difference between civil asset seizure and forfeiture?
Can a public defender be used by a defendant to fight a forfeiture lawsuit?
Can a defendant who is found not guilty have their seized assets forfeited?
The list goes on and on.
With lots of questions from many council members we found a few answers.
We found out asset seizure is similar to evidence gathering during the investigation of a crime. However, asset forfeiture occurs when the district attorney files a lawsuit claiming the seized assets for the government.
We learned a defendant can’t use a public defender to fight a forfeiture lawsuit. They must hire and pay for their own attorney.
But the most confusing and convoluted answers came from the question of can a person found NOT guilty of a crime have their seized assets forfeited. Here staff was all over the place. Note to city: Having an independent expert opinion on this subject would have been very helpful.
One staff member said, “If the person is found innocent they get their money back.” That was his opinion.
Then another staff member offered a differing opinion. “You don’t necessarily have to have a criminal conviction to have a forfeiture ... because, sometimes criminal cases are resolved on technicalities. The finding of not guilty is not the same as being found innocent ... I may be guilty, it’s just that some police officer did something they weren’t supposed to do.”
Huh? Did I hear that right?
Isn’t that the point? People don’t always do what they are supposed to do. Isn’t that why we need checks and balances?
Then there was the question of what options are available for the use of the funds. The staff answers reminded me of a Border Collie chasing its tail in a circle.
There were answers about customs and traditions but the staff’s summary slide first sentence said it all: “State law does not limit how a municipal police department (with city council approval) can spend forfeited funds seized by a municipal police department.”
That seems pretty black and white. Pardon the pun.
Let’s stop all the nonsense. City Council needs to put its foot down. It’s clear council can do whatever they want to do with the money as long as it’s within some broad guidelines.
City Council has the opportunity to codify the process. Establish the boundaries for the use of civil asset forfeiture funds. We need a thoughtful policy and we need to set a precedent on how these funds should be ethically used. I actually thought we did establish a precedent a few years ago when we funded juvenile shelters.
City Council has the opportunity to become proactive and quit being reactive. They seem to be constantly caught flat footed reacting to the knee jerks of the police department. This has to change. This process must be more thoughtful and reflective of the ethos of Norman.
For example, City Council can fund a pilot program for a crisis co-response team if they want.
Last month they heard from Ron Simms — Chief of Statewide Crisis Services for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health. Mr. Simms talked of the promise of the co-responder team model — a model for crisis response that pairs trained police officers with mental health professionals to respond to incidents involving individuals experiencing behavioral health crises. Which are most frequently caused by substance abuse by the way.
Mr. Simms went on to say that an on-going pilot study funded by a grant is showing promise.
Here’s an idea. Let’s grant ourself a grant. We have $1.5 million in the bank. In fact the city can probably buy some new police cars and grant themself a grant if they want to try to make everyone happy.
This city wants better answers and better outcomes to substance abuse and the mental health issues they create. We’re not Oklahoma City. We don’t want people dying in our jail.
And stop the nonsense with one-time money talk. Funding a pilot program is not funding into perpetuity. It’s trying something to see if you can make a difference. The city has a long record of funding programs with grants.
City Council has the opportunity to establish a policy for the thoughtful use of these funds. A policy that guides the process and make it less knee jerk. The council should also critically debate whether this policy should exclude the purchase of what I’m calling “coveted things.”
Hanging the carrot of “coveted things”not subjected to the normal budget vetting process only incentivizes the worst behavior in human beings.
As staff said people do things “they aren’t supposed to do.” Let’s get away from this. Let’s set ourself up for success.
Crisis response teams, public education, staff training, drug prevention, 988 education, pilot programs, juvenile court support, juvenile shelters — go there.
After that goofy study session Feb. 2 the ball is in your court, City Council. Take it and run!
