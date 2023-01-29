In spring 1990, the University of Oklahoma notified the press that it would eliminate women’s basketball from its sports lineup — few wins, fewer fans and little support.
The ensuing community backlash was not expected. More people came to the South Oval and Evans Hall to protest than had ever attended a women’s game.
The university quickly reversed its decision and reinstituted the program, albeit still with limited success for a few more years.
Six years later, the university’s athletic director hired Norman High basketball coach Sherri Coale to pump some life into the program.
After some rebuilding years, the wins started coming. Recruits took notice, and the fans and press started showing up.
All told, Coale’s teams won more than 500 games in her 25 years at OU. She counts 19 NCAA tournament appearances, including three Final Fours, three Elite Eights and nine Sweet Sixteen games.
She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
The confidence Coale found from going from a high school teacher and coach to leading a Division 1 program came from growing up in the small Carter County, town of Healdton, population 2,190.
“You do everything in a small town,” she told a business group last week. “Confidence comes from developing ability. When you grow up in a small town, you do hard things.”
Those hard things — plus the lifetime of relationships she developed with family, teachers, players and others — are spelled out in her book “Rooted to Rise,” published last year.
It’s a collection of essays tied together by her affinity for trees, especially giant Redwoods, which have shallow roots that reach out to other tree roots for support in tough times.
It’s a metaphor she shared often with her players.
Although Coale has always been passionate about reading and writing, the COVID-19 pandemic gets some credit for the book.
When all teams were sent home from the Big 12 Basketball Tournament in Kansas City, she had more time on her hands.
“I realized how much I enjoyed writing and how much I missed it,” she said.
She used the time to pull together essays, which ranged from a focus on her grandparents, her father, fellow coaches Geno Auriemma and Kay Yow and cancer patients “Little Will” and Kenzie.
Players Whitney Hand, Phylesha Whaley, Caton Hill, Shannon Selmon and Stacey Dales are singled out more for their hearts than their hands.
Coale said there are many similarities between writing and sports. Both take practice, and confidence and success come after lots of failures.
The book is about her personal, life-anchoring circle, but all of us have those people in our lives, she said.
Children and grandchildren need to get to know their families and their life journeys.
“I really want the book to nudge people to think and feel and write,” she said. “Write it down and share it.”
Coale said she is enjoying life off the court. Writing, tennis and a granddaughter occupy much of her time.
Her retirement decision came, she said, when walking through her east Norman home at 9:30 a.m. one day and realizing she had never seen the beautiful morning sun filtering through her home that way.
Would she return to coaching?
“No,” she said, without having to ponder the question. “I’m having an absolute blast in this next phase of my life.”
