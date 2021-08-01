The headlines in Oklahoma newspapers became all too common 40 years ago this summer: More county commissioners charged in federal kickback probe.
When it was all over, by 1984, federal prosecutors had gained convictions from more than 200 people. That included 110 of the state’s 231 incumbent county commissioners and 55 former ones.
Sixty of the state’s 77 counties, including our own Cleveland County, saw commissioners sentenced to prison terms.
Like so many of the state’s scandals, it took the federal government to come in and clean house. Between 1977 and 1987, 246 Oklahoma elected officials were convicted of federal crimes, and many more on state charges.
Historians W. David Baird and Danney Goble, writing in “The Story of Oklahoma,” said commissioners routinely received 10% kickbacks on everything they bought. In addition, some commissioners took 50% kickbacks from suppliers, billed to taxpayers, but intentionally never delivered.
“Nearly everyone knew about such practices, but no one had done anything about it,” they wrote. “One reason was the Oklahoma’s county commissioners paid the salaries of the state’s county attorneys, the very officials whose responsibilities included prosecution of such crimes.”
The late Harry Holloway, a political science professor at the University of Oklahoma, wrote about the commissioners scandal in his book, “Bad Times for Good Old Boys.” He interviewed former commissioners in prison and after they were released.
Some had hometown sendoff parties when they were went to prison. They held church services and people passed the plate for them. Once in prison, they met with each other and considered themselves different from the other federal prisoners.
“They didn’t think they really had done anything wrong,” Holloway once told me. “They justified it in many ways.”
It wasn’t the first time our state was mired in political scandal investigated by the federal branch.
In the mid 1960s, bribery convictions and federal prison terms were handed out to a former state supreme court judge and two sitting justices. It lead to a reform of the courts, which today look nothing like they did in 1960.
The feds have also helped to clean up our prisons and child welfare system. Baird and Noble surmised that somewhere along the way, Oklahomans lost their capacity for outrage at such behavior.