When people call me by the wrong name, I have a quick response.
I get called all kinds of names. Being a newspaper editor, that comes with the territory.
You have to have a thick skin in this political landscape. People have visceral reactions to many things we publish. Some of it you can anticipate, but it’s difficult to predict sometimes.
I read a lot of letters to the editor. A growing number of them are about people. Unfortunately, more are calling those people names.
I’ve been doing this for just about two decades. Honestly, dealing with letters to the editor is trickier than ever. My colleagues agree and we talk about it a lot.
It’s challenging to draw the line, and that frame of reference is a moving target.
As you know, our country is not exhibiting best practices in personal interaction.
Letters to the editor are part of the history of American newspapers.
Traditionally, they allow for civil, public discourse.
This forum will not be a free-for-all where anything goes. We will strive to maintain standards of civil debate, and we won’t censor partisan letters if they remain focused on the issues and not the individuals.
All submitted letters are read for consideration. And we’ll strive for a diverse mix in this marketplace of ideas. Eclectic viewpoints are encouraged to elevate the conversation.
Still, letters won’t get printed if they are racist, misogynist, homophobic or conspiratorial in nature. We won’t provide a megaphone for comments that are patently offensive and obviously cross the line, regardless of political stripe.
We won’t print profanity, libelous statements or personal attacks that are described as ad hominem, which is Latin for “to the person.” These attacks target the person as opposed to the substance of the actual argument.
Merriam-Webster defi nes ad hominem attacks as “appealing to feelings or prejudices rather than intellect” or being “marked by or being an attack on an opponent’s character rather than by an answer to the contentions made.” Ad hominem attacks may appeal to an opponent’s hypocrisy or attack the bias of a source. They frequently use guilt by association or resort to name-calling or verbal abuse. There’s no need for any of that in good conversation.
Just last month, I got a brief letter. It said we should shove certain published columns up a particular part of the human anatomy. The same reader liked to use lots of capital letters and expressed strong consideration of discontinuing our “worthless” publication. (Ironically, the person took the time to write me a letter.) When I contacted the reader, I received an all-capped reply that the letter should not be printed.
What’s the best way to get a letter to the editor published? Stick to one main message. Be thoughtfully nuanced about what you want to say.
Get to point as soon as possible. The shorter the better.
We won’t publish false claims. If you cite a fact, please document it.
Sign the letter with your real name (because we don’t print anonymous letters), your city of residence and a contact number for verification purposes.
When you have something to complain about — and we all do — offer a realistic solution.
You can find plenty of hateful, mean-spirited attacks on personal character online. Go wallow in the mire of social media.
If you want to debate local issues in a respectful way, write me a letter and subscribe to this publication.
Collins is editor of The Norman Transcript.
