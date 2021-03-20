I am deeply saddened and in disbelief following sports announcer Matt Rowan’s recent use of a racist slur and cursing after the Norman High School girls team kneeled during the National Anthem at the Class 6A girls state quarterfinals.
The comments are racist and offensive, to say the least. Likewise, the apology that Rowan issued is far from appropriate. He begins the apology, then brings up being a youth pastor and blames the comments on Type 1 diabetes.
First things first, it is never OK to say or think racist comments. Period. Second, don’t blame it on your medical condition.
As a Type 1 diabetic myself, going on 22 years, I took offense at him writing, “While not excusing my remarks, it is not unusual when my sugar spikes that I become disoriented and often say things that are not appropriate as well as hurtful. I do not believe that I would have made such horrible statements absent my sugar spiking.”
Also, following his release, multiple people incorrectly posted that he was blaming his outburst on having a low blood sugar, and some people wrote that he should have some candy to cure his racism.
Let’s clear up some facts related to Type 1 diabetes here. One, “sugar spikes” refer to high blood sugars. Two, high blood sugars are treated by administering a correction dose of insulin.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a nonprofit that funds Type 1 diabetes research, says says that high blood sugars can cause many symptoms, including headaches, thirst, blurry vision, fatigue, rapid deep breathing and fruity breath odor. However, racism isn’t a symptom.
Let’s analyze some phrasing here to see if the symptoms match. Being disoriented and saying potentially hurtful comments inappropriately are covered under the symptoms.
So is cursing. However, the symptoms don’t make you say comments that aren’t already on your mind or in your wheelhouse. Essentially, having your blood sugar off kilter just removes a filter that’s typically present before you speak.
Over my years as a diabetic, I have had plenty of high and low blood sugars. Never have I uttered racist comments due to these factors.
His comments only serve to add confusion about what symptoms diabetes causes, and could cause others to question diabetics regarding racism, which is not fair. The actions of one person in a subgroup don’t speak for the whole.
Additionally, it is very disrespectful to even speak during the anthem, and it is highly disrespectful to utter the words Rowan said while he thought his microphone was silenced.
I also have a complaint against him mentioning that he was previously a youth pastor and attends a Baptist church.
Now anyone of the Baptist faith could be subject to questioning regarding racism, as well, solely because Rowan mentioned it in his apology. Again, the actions of one person in a subgroup don’t speak for the whole.
I hope the team will be able to heal, and I hope the community will be able to heal. I am beyond pleased that the Norman girls rose above these terrible comments and brought home the state title. It speaks volumes to their skills, characters and determination as individuals and as a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.