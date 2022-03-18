Dimensions’ vision: “To connect students to their future while restoring HOPE.” A dictionary definition of “Dimensions” is “Elements or factors making up a complete personality.” That indeed is the focus of the Academy.
I had heard about Dimensions Academy mostly as a place where troubled kids went to get that extra bit of help needed on the path to success in school. I knew that Dimensions admission was by application only, and that the school has been very successful in helping young people find their way.
I thought I knew a lot — until I visited the school. To say that I was surprised would be an understatement. To say that I was impressed seems inadequate.
Recently, I attended a conference which described individual perceptions of work. Some people look at work as necessary for a paycheck — that’s it. Others see work as a necessity to fund leisure activities, and no more. Still others achieve satisfaction in knowing that their work benefits others.
The staff I met at Dimensions falls into this last category. Paul Tryggestad is director of the Academy, and is responsible for alternative and adult education. Linda Mace is assistant director. Kevin Hogan handles distant learning.
I can’t tell you how many times I heard the words “instilling/restoring HOPE” in my conversations with these wonderful people.
The Academy itself is funded by Norman Public Schools (and some private donations), with no direct state or federal funding. It has both high school, and kindergarten through eighth grade components.
At any given time, there are approximately 70 high school students enrolled, and about 50 in the lower grades. Annual enrollment is approximately 300. But 70 plus 50 does not equal 300; what’s up?
It’s because Dimensions is invested in getting enrollees back in “regular” schools as soon as possible. The dedicated Dimensions staff works hard at instilling social/emotional skills that enable students to return to “regular” school. They work hard at inspiring confidence in those kids to cope with life’s issues.
Some enrollees don’t have life experiences in basic maintenance skills, but they learn these skills in “the apartment,” the brainchild of Linda Mace. It’s a place where they can learn to cook meals, wash dishes and clothes, and generally get along (so that these functions won’t be barriers to learning, giving student the self confidence to meet life’s other challenges).
Kevin Hogan’s “Room 205” is configured for multiple uses, and often hosts small groups/special classes from Dimensions or other Norman schools. Other facilities at Dimensions are well equipped (even a full size gym and weight room) and are “bright and uncluttered,” with barriers to learning minimized.
One more thing: students who have fallen behind — or, for whatever reason, need accelerated classes — will find them at Dimensions. These classes enable students to finish on time, their “issues” notwithstanding — or to potentially finish early, if that’s their goal.
In my view, Dimensions is fulfilling its vision of restoring HOPE. And Norman is all the better for it.
With apologies to Monty Python and NPS, I’m moved to say “something completely different,” but still on the subject of HOPE.
Remember the movie “Field of Dreams”? The closing shot was a helicopter view of a long line of cars headed to that field. “If you build it, they will come.”
I think the state Turnpike Authority was inspired by that movie, for better or worse — and I think there’s a lot more to know before any dirt is turned on the turnpike project envisioned for Norman.
But my purpose for mentioning it is not take a particular position, but rather to take note of the fact that, for once, Norman residents of all economic classes and political persuasions seem united in a common cause — a HOPE that justice, in the broadest sense, is served. After years of division on so many issues, it’s great to see such unanimity in pursuit of HOPE.