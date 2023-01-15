The couches, old recliners, a discarded refrigerator and even a dishwasher placed beside the curb in a Norman residential area on a recent drive reminded me that it was time for the city’s annual Spring Cleanup.
Only that’s months away.
We’ve become a throw-away culture. We thank items for their service and put them on the curb thinking someone was needing that soiled mattress or broken-down couch. Twice a year — in the fall and in the spring — city crews pick up such litter.
For the remainder of the year, it’s not acceptable and it makes our city look trashy at a time when our leaders are trying to spruce up in advance of the Sooners joining the Southeastern Conference.
• • •
Norman had a similar cleanup plan 80 years ago when the Naval bases were planned. Then City Manager R.M. McCool penned a letter to the residents. He was asking for the public’s help in keeping the town “clean, sanitary and healthful.”
For two weeks only in 1942, McCool wrote, the city will pick up your larger trash items. After that, you’ll need to haul them off yourself.
It’s OK to burn your trash as long as your burn barrel is at least 100 feet from your neighbor’s house. Put your trash in one container and garbage in another. (The exception is coffee grounds that can be mixed with trash).
• • •
Here are some of our city’s other rules in 1942:
Make sure that your chickens do not bother your neighbors. You can each have two cows but those who keep cows must adhere to the city’s strict sanitary practices.
All dogs need to be licensed and vaccinated. Vicious, biting or dangerous dogs must be kept chained or confined at all times.
Don’t sweep your trash or dirt into the street or onto the sidewalk. (Today, it’s the leaf blowers who push the piles to the street where it becomes someone else’s problem and stops up our storm drains).
• • •
Norman has pulled together on other occasions. Besides the construction of the Navy bases, we collectively cleaned up for the OU-Nebraska game of the century in November of 1971.
Then we did it in the summer of 1989 for the Olympic Festival and again in the fall of 2002 when the University of Alabama football team came to town.
“With your help and cooperation, we can make Norman the cleanest, most healthful and most beautiful city in Oklahoma,” McCool wrote in 1942. “We are going to do more than our part. I am sure we will receive your heartiest and most helpful cooperation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.