It reminds me of the tight brotherhood of firefighters who risk it all to battle the blazes. It doesn’t matter if it’s a career firefighter or a volunteer who wants to serve his or her neighbors.
Firefighters are loved and don’t mind helping each other out.
Probably the greatest act of firefighter mutual aid in Norman’s history came nearly a century ago.
Norman was a boomtown after World War I. The roaring 20s brought hundreds of students to campus. The soldiers returned to study and downtown banks and shops were ready to sell to them.
An early-morning fire in the block between Peters Avenue and Crawford Street threatened to take down much of the downtown business community. The blaze in September of 1923 started in the basement of the Berry Mercantile Company and quickly spread to other buildings, according to early news accounts.
Other burned buildings included the Security National Bank, Rucker’s Department Store, the Lewis and Taylor hardware store, the McGinley Grocery store and three other buildings.
The store’s neighbors included the Norman post office, several bakeries, a furniture store and a drugstore. The city’s telephone operators worked across the street and stayed on the job despite the rising flames.
Most of the townsfolk turned out to watch crews battle the early morning blaze. Authorities were concerned that the fire could ignite the supply of dynamite and shells sold at the hardware store, threatening onlookers.
Norman’s two pumper trucks failed during the fire.
If not for the relatively rapid response of Oklahoma City fire crews, much of the downtown would have been lost.
Two trucks and 15 firefighters from Oklahoma City covered the 18 miles in 24 minutes to help keep the blaze to half a block.
It would be the most damage from a fire in the city’s history, but not the deadliest. That occurred five years earlier when a dormitory at Central State Hospital caught fire, killing 40 patients.
Without the aid from Oklahoma City firefighters, Norman crews were preparing to dynamite buildings to keep the flames from spreading further east downtown.
The city’s newly-formed Rotary Club awarded its “loving cup” to Oklahoma City firefighters for their valiant effort and midnight dash to Norman.
Within a short time, the bank reopened with the help from another bank and the post office’s vault. Property owners began the process of rebuilding.
