In addition, the writer noted that a local individual had been marginalized by Facebook comments as to that person’s gender identity. The author of the letter urged us all to be more tolerant of our fellow citizens, to go back to attitudes of “service, honor and kindness.” I agree.
As someone who has run for public office, I’ve seen how Facebook authors can judge a person. For example, while in office as a Council member, I was identified as being stupid and a drunk by anonymous authors, who probably didn’t know me. My sin: not agreeing with whatever their personal point of view might be.
Sad but true — that’s how it’s become in politics. It’s easier to defame than to discuss, easier to insult than to understand. For the record, I’m not a drunk.
I don’t write this column to dwell on the negative; rather, my intent is to “accentuate the positive,” as the old song goes. And I have no lack of good things to write about.
Cinthya Allen is the chief diversity and equity officer for the City of Norman. She’s also responsible for coordinating Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) initiatives here in city government. I see Cinthya at various meetings and functions, and I know of her work through my time spent visiting a number of municipal departments.
Allow me this reflection: I’ve been exposed to a significant number of diversity training sessions during my time in the Air Force, and with industry. Too many times, these sessions were pro-forma, done to fill an administrative square. Not so with Cinthya. She listens, and genuinely cares about people, and that attitude is manifest in the influence she’s had on the climate of diversity here in Norman.
Recently, I met with Cinthya to discuss some programs, past and present. We talked about ADA issues, like handicapped accommodations at the Westwood Park pool. And we talked about department-specific ADA plans, me telling her of how impressed I am with her ADA assistant, Jessie Hill, and how he reflects her caring attitude while coordinating ADA plans.
We also talked about the tolerance for diversity here in Norman. I brought up a report written two years ago on the subject, a report that met with a lot of controversy at the time, leading to it being tabled by the Council.
I opined that though controversial, not taking action was an opportunity missed. She responded that all wasn’t lost, that certain issues in that report had received attention — a good thing. The creation of her position was recommended in that report.
Pursuit of accessible/affordable housing is a top goal; expansion/improvement of current park space is another, manifest in my own neighborhood with new “Kidspace” equipment. There are other examples leading to tolerance and understanding.
Cinthya told me of a new initiative, a series of Diversity Forums that kicked off last Saturday. The concept is for meetings at various venues around town.
Last Saturday’s session was at the Election Board headquarters. The agenda: a short briefing on the mission of the host organization, followed by discussions.
I could not attend the session, but am excited about the concept. These are opportunities to listen and learn, leading to a better understanding of issues. I want to hear more about that first session and plans for future gatherings.
I once wrote that only two people on the planet can speak infallibly: the pope, on matters of faith and morals, and anyone who posts anything on Facebook. I’ll listen to the pope, but not faceless Facebook authors. Rather, I’ll listen to Cinthya Allen, and praise the good work she does.