“Isaiah” has joined some big people — he’s competing in a youth category in a track meet. His specialty: the long jump.
For “Isaiah,” this means standing at the edge of a sand pit and doing a “Superman Leap” into the sand. He gets four chances, and leaps to a personal record of .60 meters. Best in his class.
After his jumps, “Isaiah” is tired, and asks his Mom to take off his jumping shoes. Only then do you notice that “Isaiah” has no feet.
He’s participating in the annual Endeavor Games, held last weekend at the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) in Edmond.
The name above is fictional, but the event is not. I was there. I scored “Isaiah’s” jumps.
Some background: I’m a certified track official (US Track and Field #032295). I usually work collegiate events — the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Baptist and UCO.
I work both indoor and outdoor track events, including two Big 12 Conference Meets and two “Great American Conference” (Oklahoma Baptist hosting) meets. I’ve also officiated at state high school division championship meets, and an event called the “Meet of Champions,” which pits all high school divisions (large and small schools) against each other.
I enjoy this work — it’s not a job, it’s an opportunity to meet some really neat people, competitors and coaches. And I’m always impressed by the good manners and sportsmanship demonstrated by these folks. Competitors, yes, but always helping one another, and congratulating the winners, even if they’re from another school.
That said, the Endeavor Games are special in every sense of the word. As you might have guessed by my comments about “Isaiah,” these are Paralympic games.
Individuals from all age categories compete, but not against each other. They compete against the record set for their individual handicap category. Blind and deaf athletes compete, as do individuals missing one or more limbs. There are kids as young as “Isaiah,” and adults in their 50s.
I first volunteered to help at these games about six years ago, at the encouragement of a fellow official at OU Track. After my first exposure, I was hooked, and studied to achieve certification in Adaptive Sports. My ego is showing, but I’m proud to be one of less than 300 certified Paralympic officials in the country. I feel privileged to be in that company.
Privileged, that I’m allowed to be present as these remarkable individuals put everything on the line. They may be handicapped, but they do their best, and are not held back by physical limitations.
I might think to complain about a headache, but then I witness a beautiful 16-year-old young lady with no legs throw a shot to a record distance (another true story). Over the years, I’ve witnessed many such achievements. I walk away from each of these games inspired, and humbled.
What has this to do with Norman? Turns out that there’s a member of city staff whose job it is to coordinate compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Jesse Hill is his name.
I met him some months ago while I was visiting with Chief Jason Smith at the Norman Fire Department. Jesse stopped by to discuss ADA compliance within that department. As the discussion went on, I was impressed with what I was hearing, for it was evident that Jesse’s heart was in his work, that he wasn’t just checking paperwork that documented that NFD had a plan. He really cared that individuals with handicaps not suffer needless restrictions.
Fast forward to about two weeks ago: Jesse called Chief Smith to announce support for a FD initiative involving virtual reality. This technology can be used to help handicapped individuals better understand NFD’s mission (a public outreach benefit), but also has application to fire training (something I’ve discussed with Training Chief Jesse Mitchell).
I don’t want to get ahead of things, but I hope to write more about this technology application in future columns.
Just as “Isaiah” was allowed to reach his potential in the Endeavor Games, Jesse Hill is ensuring that persons with disabilities are not held back in Norman. I’m blessed to see these things. Look out, Superman.