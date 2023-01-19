When we began interviewing community leaders in 2021, we would ask them if they would recommend anyone else for us to speak with.
Time and time again, the name of Ken Parker would come up, so we finally scheduled a meeting with him in his studio on State Highway 9.
It was eye-opening and transformative, almost spiritual in a sense. He’s brilliant, engaging and humble, but his grasp of the universe and our place in it is inspirational.
He’s the inspiration behind a series of columns I plan to do in the weeks and months ahead highlighting the entrepreneurs who have blessed Norman with their innovative talent.
I hope this short column does the same for you.
Parker made his fortune a while ago, but that was never really his destiny.
His father raised him to work hard, take risks and “go build something,” and he’s been doing that since the late 1970s, when he was a high school kid in Chelsea.
Today, many in Norman know Ken for his business success as co-founder of RiskMetrics, a wildly successful financial technology enterprise serving banks and investors worldwide.
The company was sold to MSCI in 2010 for $1.55 billion. Although it is now a global brand, MSCI still does much of its HR work in Norman on the South Campus at OU.
Within a year of leaving RiskMetrics, Ken was back to work as an entrepreneur, building NextThought, a Norman-based education software technology company that develops creative online learning experiences for corporate and academic clients as well as government agencies and nonprofit institutions.
His days are filled with content creators, video animators, learning designers, technologists and others — a far cry from high school when Parker and his brother, Tony, cut firewood on the family farm and sold it door-to-door in Tulsa.
Ken launched his firewood business with a $300 Stihl chainsaw and his “first car,” a two-and-a-half-ton flatbed.
Parker said it looked like the rig Tom Joad and his family took to California in “The Grapes of Wrath.”
But, to Ken, NextThought and Parker Firewood are not all that far apart. Both businesses were driven by the same entrepreneurial spirit that drove Ken’s dad, Larry, to move his family from Ohio to the Oklahoma oil fields during the boom-to-bust years of the 1970s and ’80s.
That is the spirit Larry passed down to his sons, and Ken says it’s the spirit that is integral to Oklahoma’s culture.
“Oklahoma is a state of risk-takers. That’s one of our greatest attributes. From the land rush to the historic oil and gas industry to today’s growing technology sphere,” Parker said, “Oklahoma continues to chart a unique path into a future that is filled with so many good opportunities.”
All these years later, Parker still has fond memories of those days cutting firewood with his brother. He still has the chainsaw they used, and he even used it this fall.
Looking back on his accomplishments, Parker said he is a simple example of what Oklahoma encourages and values. He still talks about Mr. Parker (no relation), his algebra II teacher at Chelsea High School who handed him an unboxed personal computer and challenged him to “make it do something interesting.”
Little did his teachers know that challenge would be the start of an entrepreneurial journey that continues to this day.
“Growing up poor can make you unafraid of taking risks because you know what it’s like to have nothing, and you know you can survive that,” Parker said. “But it can also make you hungry to achieve, and Dad taught us to feed that hunger by working hard and not being afraid to take risks. That was one of Dad’s great gifts: the entrepreneurial spirit.”
