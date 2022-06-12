It’s a routine we have come to accept as airline travelers. But 50 years ago, such screenings didn’t happen, and a Norman man was at the center of airline security changes.
On July 12, 1972, Melvin Fisher, a 49-year-old World War II veteran from Norman, boarded a flight on American Airlines Flight 633. The Boeing 727 was headed from New York to San Diego, with stops in Oklahoma City and Dallas.
He had an unloaded revolver tucked into his pocket. Shortly after takeoff, Fisher made two demands, according to news reports at the time. He wanted $500,000 and a parachute. The airline could only scrape together $200,000, which he accepted.
The 51 passengers were returned safely to Oklahoma City, and Fisher and the crew took off and circled the city for about two hours.
At one point, the rear stairway was made ready for an exit. He apparently decided against parachuting, and surrendered seven hours after he first made his demands. On the ground, he was handcuffed and taken to the federal courthouse.
News reports from The Transcript indicated Fisher was facing criminal charges in Dallas for his role in a swindle. He was also identified as a career bootlegger.
The Transcript’s headlines that afternoon were larger than usual. Hijackings were relatively rare, and a hometown perpetrator was big news on a sleepy summer day.
Fisher’s hijacking and others lead American Airlines to begin searching the carryon luggage of any passenger boarding a 727. United Air Lines followed suit.
Only weeks before, the FAA had proposed a new rule requiring the rear stairways to be modified to prevent opening during flight. That’s how legendary hijacker D.B. Cooper made his exit from a Boeing 727 in November of 1971. The FBI in 2016 closed the case on Cooper after a 45-year hunt for him or his remains.
That stairway rule was not yet in effect as engineers worked on a way to restrict the door during flight.