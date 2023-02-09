When I started in the “economic” development business in Augusta, Georgia in 1986 it was very different than it is today. For companies looking to grow, all we needed was relatively flat land, a two-lane highway, utilities nearby, and water capacity. As America has grown and competition for jobs expanded worldwide, the rules changed many times, and this stands true today.
The name of the game is now “community” development. No longer the driver for company decisions — land, interstates, and utilities are now expected commodities. What sets a community apart is quality of life, labor availability, and access to educational opportunities, which don’t magically appear. It takes a willingness to engage in collaborative processes across entities and organizations, both private and public, to build trust.
Last year I interviewed an elderly gentleman in Oklahoma City, a name most Oklahomans would recognize. It was a confidential interview and since I’m telling you what he said, I can’t tell you his name. A portion of what we discussed is an unfortunate concept taking place in some cities around the country, like Norman, where people and organizations with the ability to invest in their local communities are choosing instead to “sit on the sidelines” — if they haven’t chosen to leave altogether.
I asked this gentleman about investing in Norman and he said matter-of-factly, “I invest where people invest in themselves.” He continued: “Twenty-five years ago, Oklahoma City was not what it is today. Norman had a great reputation and was the place where people wanted to live, educate their kids, and enjoy a high quality of life. We recognized we were losing our talent and companies, and asked Oklahoma City voters to pass a comprehensive community development plan, called MAPS, using a city-wide sales tax. That investment transformed us into what we are today.”
As I listened it was easy to sense the authenticity as his eyes sparkled with pride. Until they didn’t.
“Tell me, Lawrence, what has Norman invested in the last 25 years? You passed Norman Forward 1, but then failed just last year on a bond issue to finish the job. Mostly Norman voters pass public school education bonds, but it wasn’t too long ago you didn’t pass those either. Norman never passes bonds or rate increases for basic city infrastructure like stormwater and water rates. While we invested billions in Oklahoma City, Norman sat on the sidelines, resting on its laurels.”
The conversation continued but it’s one interview I’ll never forget. As a community developer striving to elevate Norman in every way possible, I can unequivocally say nothing is more important than early childhood and K-12 education. It’s the seed that provides access to all, germinates innovation, a skilled workforce, our quality of life, and our long-term sustainability as a vibrant community.
As I’ve listened to people discuss the upcoming bond vote and read letters to the editor, it’s quite apparent some members of our community lack perspective or have been intentionally misled by “community experts” on social media.
To those of you in favor of the bond, for whatever reason you’ve chosen, I applaud you and encourage you to get all your neighbors to the poll. Walk your street and knock on doors, pick up the phone or send a text, because apathy and ignorance must stop in Norman.
For those of you that don’t like one or two components of a comprehensive needs assessment plan, with collaboration from hundreds of disparate stakeholders utilizing proven processes, that are so bold as to instruct your neighbors or readers of this paper to vote no, I say shame on you for dropping a nuclear bomb on our kids, our educators, and our collective future.
A vote yes on this bond costs you absolutely nothing. Zero. Zilch. There is NO tax increase. So what is your underlying motive? As my mother used to say, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.
A vote no on this bond has exponential short and long-term social implications and will cost Norman $20 million minimum. On behalf of NEDC and our workforce partners at NPS, OU, and MNTC, I signed an ARPA agreement to return $20 million to state coffers should Norman not match that amount by approving this bond issue. What Norman thumbs its collective nose at, will be welcomed and invested by the state in another city that’s all too eager to build the Oklahoma Aviation Academy.
You lose nothing, and we gain everything by voting yes. Now go and do the right thing and give our kids a Happy Valentines Day!
