The cruise ship on which we were traveling had daily printouts of the Jumbles puzzle, just like the one that appears in this newspaper’s pages each day and three times on Sunday.
Jumbles always reminds me of the late Bob Barry, Sr., the legendary television sportscaster who also broadcast University of Oklahoma sporting events. Although his television office was in far northeast Oklahoma City, he always lived and raised his family in Norman.
His son, Bob Jr., was a classmate of mine at Norman High School and in the journalism school at OU.
At a postgame party at my neighbor Coach Merv Johnson’s house one fall evening, Barry cornered me in the kitchen.
He wanted to talk about The Transcript, which had recently hired me as the editor. He didn’t want to complain. His request was a simple one.
“I travel all around the country and always read the local newspaper,” he said. “They all have the Jumbles puzzle. Could you possibly buy the Jumbles puzzle? It would sure simplify my life so that I don’t have to miss the answers the next day. I’m usually gone by then.”
It was an easy sell for me. We started publishing it the next month, and every time I would run into “Big Bob,” he would tell me how much he was enjoying being able to work the Jumbles puzzle at home each morning.
Later, after his retirement, we got to know each other at the Norman Rotary Club, which he rejoined after a long absence. He and my father were born the same month in 1931. Barry was a past president of the club in his local radio days.
He was clever and quite the jokester. His son told me his dad just loved to make people smile. Barry went out of his way to greet old friends at the club and made you feel like his new best friend.
As my term as Rotary club president approached, Barry asked if he could bring a joke to the club’s weekly meeting at the First Christian Church. That, too, was an easy sell. It was agreed that he would tell a joke or funny story (and he had many of them that he shared with friends almost daily) after the song and pledge of allegiance.
Sadly, he passed away in 2011 before we could ever get that routine started.
Every football season, I think of the Barry family and the loss of Bob Sr., and Bob Jr.
One season an out-of-town friend with a developmentally challenged son asked me if I knew Bob Barry, Sr. His son’s only passion was Sooner football, and through the miracle of the Internet, he was able to listen to Bob Sr. on the radio broadcasts.
My friend asked if I could possibly get a picture of Bob Sr. for his son to place over his computer while listening to the games. My request to Bob Sr. was quickly fulfilled and it made my young friend’s day. It was even personalized by Bob.
It was a simple act of kindness that no doubt brightened that young man’s world. I can only imagine the smile when he opened the envelope to the glossy, signed photo.
“To Brooks. OU’s Biggest Fan. From Your Best Friend, Bob Barry Sr.”