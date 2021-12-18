I remember when I was five years old, my grandmother lived across the street from a fire station, and she used to take me to visit. Big red trucks! A brass pole! and a bunch of friendly firefighters to look up to.
Fast forward too many years: it’s been my privilege to regain lost youth and visit fire stations and see big red trucks. There’s even a brass pole at Station 2, and firefighters are still friendly.
My interest in the fire service has remained a constant over the years. While I was in the military, I was involved in disaster preparedness; firefighters are integral to that discipline. and (unfortunately), I had to manage responses to real-world incidents while directing battle staff operations at several Air Force bases.
In Norman, I spent four years on the city’s Public Safety Oversight Committee, followed by some time representing Ward 6 on the City Council. I used that time to become familiar with fire operations and funding.
I observed and supported Fire Chief Travis King’s restructuring of vehicle procurement, concentrating on lighter “pumper tanker” vehicles to meet the needs of rural Norman (bridges and roads with weight restrictions), while re-deploying heavier vehicles to urban areas; this resulted in cost savings to the city and contributed to a “NUMBER 1” rating in an insurance audit of Norman’s firefighting capabilities (which, in turn, means lower fire insurance premiums for Norman residents).
For the record, other city agencies such as Public Works and Police contributed to Norman’s high rating, but NFD was lead in preparing for this audit. and speaking of budget savings: NFD’s Justin Garrett is a certified Emergency Medical Service instructor; Norman does its own EMS instruction in house.
The most educational time — and most fun for me — has been spent visiting the Fire Academy and participating in training.
I’ve visited six of Norman’s nine fire stations, spending a day with fire fighters and participating in their activities. I’ve been on multiple calls: vehicle accidents, fire alarms (many times false, though you don’t know until you arrive on scene), medical calls and structure fires. I even dispatched to an incident first reported to be a plane crash, though that thankfully turned out to be a false alarm.
I stand back and observe, but I’ve noticed a couple of things: firefighters are most professional in their jobs, and work as a well-choreographed team. There’s no question of who is in charge, and no wasted effort.
On medical calls, firefighters often arrive before an ambulance (there are nine fire stations, and only three ambulance stations, so NFD is usually closer to the patient’s location), and firefighters are kind and caring as they deal with the situation at hand.
I’m not sure that there is any idle time for firefighters. They begin a 24-hour shift by inspecting vehicles and equipment, and (time-permitting) cleaning these assets. When not on a call, firefighters study for advancement, or spend exercising (their jobs are physical in nature, hauling equipment and moving obstacles).
They also eat well (got to keep strength up). The big meal is usually in the middle of the day. It appears that tradition demands that the junior member of the crew collect funds and buy the groceries, while the most culinary experienced member cooks the food. I’ve never had a bad meal at any of the stations I’ve visited.
It’s also been my privilege to join some retired firefighters for coffee on Friday mornings. These retirees share stories about fires they’ve fought, and rescues they’ve been involved with.
Not all stories have happy endings, though all involve courage. Some stories are comical, like getting doused by fellow firefighters for unknown reasons (other than it was your turn).
These stories bring me back to that five-year-old kid, looking up to firefighters, now seeing these folks sitting around the table for the heroes they truly are.