Did you ever want to be a firefighter when you grew up?
I know I did — and I’ve gotten my wish, in a manner of speaking (I’ll explain later.) To a child, “big red trucks” are fun. To an adult, when you see fire apparatus dashing down the street — red lights flashing and sirens blaring — it’s a sign that help is in the way.
To become a firefighter is no easy task. There are a number of physical requirements that must be met. For example, a firefighter must be able to “dead lift” 100 lbs, a barrier to many (the secret to the lift: using your brain. Be smart enough to use your body to lift — not just your arms).
The Academy is quite rigorous, physically and mentally. Imagine yourself in full gear, mask on, with vision occluded. Then imagine having to crawl through a small space with various obstacles in your path, while handling a breaching device or firehose. This simulates what it might be like in a smoke-filled structure, and demands a great amount of courage and concentration. This is just one of the exercises that are part of the academy syllabus.
I’ve had the privilege of joining trainees as they studied and practiced procedures for handling hazardous materials. Different hazards demand different procedures, and firefighters must be expert in all, making real time decisions that affect not only firefighters, but citizens as well.
Emergencies involving hazardous materials are rare, but remember that 35 freight trains roll through Norman every day, cargoes unknown.
How about performing rescue operations from a tall building? Trainees practice rappelling from a tower at their training facility on the North Base. I’ve joined them in that exercise. For me it was fun; for them, something much more.
I’ve donned heavy clothing (known as a “bunker suit”), complete with breathing apparatus, and practiced fire suppression in a “fire room,” with temperatures exceeding 600 degrees. I’ve practiced water rescues with trainees at Lake Thunderbird and at the swift water training facility in Oklahoma City. For me, it was educational and fun. For trainees, it’s deadly serious business.
It’s also been my privilege to spend the day at six of Norman’s nine fire stations. I’ve talked with crews assigned, and gone with them on various fire calls, including traffic accidents, structure fires and medical support calls. Many times, firefighters arrive first on these support calls. On most dispatches, at least one firefighter is trained in Emergency Medical Support, and is qualified to render medical assistance until an ambulance arrives.
Something I’ve noticed: during each call: fire crews act as finely choreographed teams. Every team member knows their job, and knows exactly what other team members are doing.
I said at the beginning of these comments that I’d gotten my wish about being a firefighter. I’ve reflected on some of my experiences during Fire Academy sessions, and the education I’ve received in talking with individual firefighters and joining them on calls for service.
This has given me an appreciation of the professionalism of the department — at all levels. In the past few months, I’ve participated in deliberations of the city’s COVID preparedness with the city’s Emergency Operations Committee (chaired by the fire chief or assistant chief). My part is small — I help track statistics, and interpret their relevance.
For this small role, NFD honored me with a fire department shirt, identifying me as a member of the “command staff” (albeit unpaid). I wear this shirt proudly. and when I happen to be at a grocery store, and someone says “Fire — thank you,” I remember that it’s not me they’re thanking, and I make sure to pass on those compliments to the folks that do the real work.