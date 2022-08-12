Last week, I wrote about flying, and am going to do so again today — but not in the way you might think.
The flying I refer to today is done by bees. That’s right: bees; specifically honeybees.
It seems that Norman will soon be in the “honeybee” business. Before you say “buzz off,” let me explain.
There’s an individual, Steve Eason by name, who is in the business of “bee removal.” If your house is infested with honeybees, call Eason.
A member of the city staff did so recently and learned more about what Eason does: he removes bees to hives that he maintains with the help of veterans.
These veterans benefit from this endeavor in two ways: learning a trade (beekeeping) and enjoying the therapy that comes with working with these amazing creatures.
Turns out that the Utility Department’s Environmental Services Division will obtain beehives from Eason and, beginning next spring, will engage veterans in maintaining them, providing benefits now being realized by Eason’s operation.
Why environmental services? Because included in the mission of that division is the maintenance of environmental quality and public education regarding environmental issues.
Wildflowers will be planted adjacent to the hives to benefit the honeybees, as well as “Oklahoma standard” bees.
And what happens to the honey harvested from these hives? It will most likely be donated to Food and Shelter or other needy organizations. Win-win.
The “godmother” of this initiative is Michele Loudenback, known to her friends as “Wonder Woman.” Loudenback manages the environmental services division.
Her first task when she took over the division was to bring Norman’s Household Hazardous Waste Facility to life.
That facilty has been a resounding success; reservations for disposal are now experiencing a five-week wait (Norman residents may call for a half-hour appointment, but there is time scheduled between appointments to allow for processing material to be dropped off. There are improvements in the works to speed processing, allowing for shorter waits.)
“Wonder Woman” has a number of things scheduled in the coming days and weeks, consistent with her division’s charter.
These include styrofoam collection on Saturday, electrical waste collection from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Reaves Park (supported by a grant from Oklahoma’s Department of Environmental Quality) and the Monarch Festival on Oct. 2 at Andrews Park
Go to GreenNorman.org for up-to-date times and details for these events.
And lest you think that’s all there is on her plate, water quality also is part of her portfolio. She’s integral to discussions of the possible impact of turnpikes on runoff into Lake Thunderbird.
She’s also monitoring the Environmental Control Advisory Board’s update of the Mayor’s Climate Assessment document. She needs all her superpowers to keep up with things.
So, about flying. Airplanes, and then bees.
I want to close by talking about airplanes again — or rather, the OU Department of Aviation. I heard too late to include this news in last week’s printed column, but want everyone to know.
The latest buzz is this: OU Aviation was selected No. 1 among similar college aviation programs. Factors considered include facilities, quality of instruction, relationships with industry partners, logistics support, etc.
OU beat out Purdue, Kansas State, the University of North Dakota and Western Michigan — among other schools — for this honor. Go. OU!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.