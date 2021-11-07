The man in the white cowboy hat strolled into the University of Oklahoma student newspaper newsroom one fall afternoon in 1978. My student colleague Herb Pate was helping the man’s campaign, and was also wearing one of those white hats.
Then Lt. Gov. George Nigh greeted my young staff and said he wanted to be our next governor. He outlined a plan that emphasized education, roads, tourism and economic development.
Fast forward to fall 2001, and a young man and his wife walked into my office at The Transcript.
State Sen. Brad Henry greeted my staff and said he, too, would like to be our next governor. He emphasized education and even had a way to pay for it.
Both men were on the OU campus Monday afternoon in former state Sen. Cal Hobson’s popular OLLI class, and neither seemed to have missed a beat in the ensuing years. For more than two and a half hours, they held the audience with tales of governing in the Sooner State.
• • •
They talked politics, tribal relations, highway construction, boards and commissions, women’s rights and the state’s fluctuating revenue. But it was the scheduled execution of inmate Julius Jones and the possibility that Gov. Kevin Stitt would spare his life this month that brought the most discussion.
“Of all the things that I did as governor over eight years, the only ones that I truly lost sleep over were these clemency hearings,” the 94-year-old Nigh said. He presided over numerous executions during his terms from 1979 to 1985.
Henry, 58, agreed. He co-chaired the state’s bipartisan death penalty commission that took two years to issue a report. The state is second in the nation in executions. Only Texas puts more inmates to death.
“These are difficult decisions. Whether you like it or not, the death penalty was the law in Oklahoma,” he said. “This is the only process where the governor decides whether someone lives or dies by the stroke of a pen. I can’t think of a more horrific tragedy if we put innocent people to death.”
• • •
On the campaign trail, Nigh said the No. 1 request was for road work, something often scheduled years in advance by other governors.
“Wherever you lived, people wanted their roads fixed,” he said. He managed to get work done in all of the state’s 77 counties (He also carried all 77 counties). In addition, the improved highway to the Panhandle, the Northwest Passage, was completed and named for Nigh.
“But you have to be careful what you promise,” he said. “You’re going to learn a lot on the first day.”
• • •
Henry learned much from Nigh. While in college, he was an unpaid summer intern in Nigh’s office. The governor selected Henry to travel to Baltimore for a Flag Day celebration that required representatives from each state. When Henry was elected, he did the same, and sent an intern to a national gathering.
“I learned that from Gov. Nigh,” he said.
He said he prefers the term public servant to politician.
“There’s a difference between being a politician and being a public servant,” he said. “I believe public service is the highest calling.”
• • •
Nigh was one of the youngest lieutenant governors when he took office at age 31.
He served in the Navy at the end of World War II, then went to a junior college in southeastern Oklahoma before transferring to the OU College of Law, where he lasted a few weeks before deciding law wasn’t for him.
He said he wanted to go to law school because he thought that was necessary in order to be elected governor, his lifelong goal.
Despite his youthful success, Nigh said he is now the ninth oldest former American governor. He ended with a call to action.
“Let’s learn from the past but let’s not live in the past,” Nigh said. “Let’s move forward.”