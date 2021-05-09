Sometimes, a bad idea travels a long way before it is derailed by good judgement and logic.
Such is the case with Oklahoma’s HB 1775. In a recent article in The Norman Transcript, for instance, this bill, described for its stated intent to “ban critical race theory,” is waiting for Governor Kevin Stitt’s signature.
In recent months, similar bills have surfaced with dismal results. Mississippi allowed Senate Resolution 56 to fade away when it could not muster enough support for a committee vote. New Hampshire’s governor did not sign its HB 544 after scores of state-based businesses publicly opposed it. Other states, such as Idaho and Arizona, have passed bills targeting classes that mention race or similar topics will almost certainly face legal challenges. At the top of the list, will be a glaring disregard for the protections of the First Amendment.
So, knowing this — since it is all public information — I have to wonder what, exactly, we citizens are supposed to make of this battle based on fear and misinformation? It is a battle that tries to justify a confusing attack on specific words and phrases that is neither logical nor constitutional. So maybe it is worth taking a moment to understand how we got here.
I’m not a lawyer. I teach. As a faculty member in higher education, I share the remarkable challenge of preparing students for a future we cannot predict and have not experienced. We want them to feel prepared and confident about their future possibilities, no matter where they will lead them. This means we teach students what they want to know sometimes, and we teach them what they need to know, even if they have to be coaxed into challenging lessons.
Despite the demands, students enjoy the college experience if they feel welcome to do so. Over many years and multiple semesters, though, we have seen students disrupt their studies to take up nonviolent protests over incidents — far too many of them — where they have been made to feel unwelcome.
What makes students miss classes, deadlines and social opportunities to protest? Pain and trauma.
Students who are neither seeking political favor nor social standing have done the hard work of speaking out with conscience, planning well-coordinated events and strategizing plans that would make the environments better for all of us.
Pain and trauma. It’s why hundreds of students in recurring waves have filled the campus malls and office buildings with their bodies. It’s why students have walked out of required classes. It’s why football players and their coaches have linked arms and marched across our stadium field as part of social justice protests instead of for game celebrations. And all of this happened on our campus. Something similar is happening now on UT-Austin’s grounds.
Just multiply this anxiety across dozens of other universities and colleges in the U.S., involving thousands of concerned campus members, and you can begin to get a sense of the seriousness of these concerns. And none of these actions have been as a protest against “critical race theory” or diversity initiatives.
Quite the opposite. The recurring events, provoked by cutting words and acts of implied and real violence, have created psychic scars within the entire academic community. They have cut across the social fabric of the entire campus experience.
Don’t take my word for it; check out any of the newspaper and media reports of these events. Look at the pictures. There are students, staff members and faculty members from all backgrounds and ages who have joined together in shared pain and resolve.
And what many of us have done in response is to simply do what we were trained to do: Educate. And listen.
When you think about it, this is not a radical idea at all. Consider kindergarten. We’ve all been there and survived. We went to a room filled with strangers and eventually learned how to get along with people who were not our family members. Patient teachers taught us not to hit or kick others when we were upset and how to share toys for the common good. It turns out that bad behavior is not good for learning.
Now fast forward several years and consider college. Students arrive in a much larger space than their previous schools, and have the opportunity to learn how to get along with people who are different than their families, neighbors and social groups.
Now, we patiently teach them new terms and concepts, how to do research and fact finding and how to disagree with poise and empathy when needed. Students survive, even when lessons may be temporarily uncomfortable. They have the chance to learn how to forge new alliances through an honest exchange of ideas. It turns out that good behavior is great for advancing learning.
In the end, this is why supporting HB 1775 is a bad idea. It is not a fight against any real threat at all.
It is, instead, a battle for the right to be mean to others without remorse or consequence. Is this really worth fighting for …. the right to be mean? Is the “juice” really worth the “squeeze?”
If we support HB 1775, either with our consent or our silence, we are fighting for the right to meanness. And this is the wrong fight.
I hope, that if you agree, you will join me in sending a short, respectful note to the governor expressing your thoughts, or call Gov. Stitt’s office at 405-521-2342.
Finally, I can’t help thinking how timely it is that we can have this discussion in the shadow of “Teacher Appreciation Week.” As the name suggests, it is a chance to show gratitude to those of us in U.S. classrooms, small and large, for the energy we all pour into enlarging the minds and hearts of our students.
Want to really appreciate us? Then let us do our jobs. Let us teach our students what they want to know, and what they need to know. And trust our students — your children and mine — to know how to apply what they’ve learned to make better lives for all of us.
