A brief advertisement on the Cotton Bowl marquee this past Saturday afternoon got me thinking about one magical night in Norman two dozen years ago this month.
And it had nothing whatsoever to do with football.
The Rolling Stones, headed to the Cotton Bowl next month, played the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on an October evening in 1997. It was part of the band’s Bridges to Babylon tour, and came on a beautiful autumn night. Leaves covered the sidewalks leading from campus neighborhoods to the stadium.
Thousands of ticket holders enjoyed the cool, fall air and walked through Norman streets to the stadium.
It was a joyous time when families joined their neighbors in a party few will ever forget. We sang and danced in the rows. Young like my son and old like Mick Jagger.
We began with “Satisfaction” all the way to “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Brown Sugar” before the fireworks lit up the sky over the stadium.
Unlike most events at the stadium, this time everyone went home happy.
It was a time after the Oklahoma City bombing and before the Sept. 11 attack. It was before the University North Park TIF, the Main Street and Lindsey renovations, stormwater votes, two-way Asp Avenue, Unite Norman, COVID masks and vaccinations and any number of things that have divided our eclectic city.
It was before this newspaper became a morning delivery product (Some folks still blame me for that). As editor, I dispatched about six writers to the concert and gave each of them space in the next day’s edition. Most were so pumped up they came back to the office to pen their thoughts.
In my essay, I wrote that it seemed like 1975 all over again. Complete with my teenage angst. I wanted to go to the new mall but didn’t know why.
A few other unifying moments stand out in Norman’s history. In 1976, during our nation’s bicentennial celebration, the city decided to stage a contest to decorate fire hydrants.
Neighbors came together to design and paint their streets’ hydrants in honor of our country’s history. Winners were chosen, but all competitors were recognized.
They’ve all been painted over now, but for a few years, our city stood out for its decorative hydrants and the spirit of friendly competition and cooperation that made it all possible.
One spring week in 1999, we came together again to build a massive “KidSpace” at Reaves Park.
Hundreds of us worked throughout the week to build the structure that still stands today. Volunteers rejuvenated the space in 2014. Thousands of children have spent hours playing there, making believe they are on a pirate ship or in a jungle.
When I visit with my grandsons, KidSpace reminds me of what can happen when we work together.