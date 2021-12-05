“Darn” wasn’t the word he used, but that says more about my choice of friends than the value of the question.
It certainly didn’t happen overnight, he said. Actually, it really did happen overnight 60 years ago this fall.
The Norman City Commission at an October meeting in 1961 added 113 square miles of land to the city, which formerly had only about 13 square miles.
The annexed parcels were mostly to the east and south of the former city limits. A few months earlier, the city commission added another 23 square miles in mostly west Norman and north of what became Lake Thunderbird, which opened in 1965.
Some of the “emergency” annexations came at the request of property owners, but much of the new land fell within the guise of protecting the reservoir.
It also came to protect a similar annexation plan by Oklahoma City, which was also growing exponentially. That city annexed 149 square miles in one leap, mostly to protect its watershed and the area around Tinker Air Force Base.
Then-Mayor Earl Sneed gave the following reasons for the annexation: A proposed barge canal from southeastern Oklahoma would have its northern ending point near the Little River project, later named Lake Thunderbird.
The Max Westheimer field was also annexed, allowing for future growth of the airport area following the Navy’s pullout in 1946. Commissioners were also concerned about the recent incorporation of the tiny hamlet of Hall Park on the city’s northeastern edge.
“It is the hope of our commission that Norman, Del City, Midwest City and Oklahoma City can work together in the creation of a giant recreational, residential and natural resources area that will benefit all of Oklahoma,” Mayor Sneed said of the annexation.
Besides the new lake, other factors were at work pushing Norman’s growth.
Interstate 35, on the city’s western edge, was completed through Moore, making an easy shot for commuters working in Oklahoma City to live in what was once the small college town of Norman. Add major employers like Westinghouse Electric Corp., Shaklee, the U.S. Postal Training Center and later in the 1980s, Hitachi.
Additionally, busing in the 1960s and 1970s to achieve racial integration didn’t sit well with many parents. Moore and Norman school districts gained students from families moving out of the more diverse Oklahoma City school district.
More university students came to campus with cars, making it easier to live in private, off-campus housing.