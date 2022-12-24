Two weeks ago Tuesday, former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers. On Thursday of that week, he engineered one of the greatest comebacks in football history for the Los Angeles Rams.
Barry Tramel, of The Oklahoman, described it as “one of the craziest assignments in pro football history.”
To put it in perspective, he landed in Los Angeles at 7:15 p.m. that Tuesday and played a football game at 8 p.m. that Thursday. He only had one practice with the Rams.
In less than 48 hours after walking into the Los Angeles locker room, he orchestrated a victory for the ages over the Las Vegas Raiders.
He did it by directing a 98-yard game-winning drive with 1:45 to go. It was the longest two-minute drill drive in the NFL in the last 45 years, and he did it with no timeouts.
The Rams won 17-16.
He threw the game winning TD pass 23 yards into the end zone with 10 seconds to spare — meaning he only needed 1.35 of his 1.45 to win the game.
On the field or off the field, Mayfield never followed the usual path. He began his career at the University of Oklahoma as a walk-on, non-scholarship player.
A few years later, he became a Heisman Trophy winner — the first and only walk-on to win it.
Here is his journey from there.
He was the No. 1 draft pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
In his first year, he set the rookie record for passing touchdowns, surpassing Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson’s marks.
He took the Cleveland Browns, yes the Cleveland Browns, in 2020 to the playoffs, then beat their arch rival, the Pittsburg Steelers.
He gave the Cleveland Browns their first playoff road win since 1969.
Earlier this year, he was then booted from Cleveland and shipped to Carolina.
A couple weeks ago, he was booted from Carolina and shipped to the Los Angeles Rams.
So, in a nutshell, within a 48-hour period, he went from third-string quarterback in Carolina to the hero of Los Angeles. Quite a journey.
As if all of that is not enough, I love him for more reasons than that.
He is a non-helmet-wearing head butter of teammates wearing helmets guy. I love that.
He plants the OU flag in the middle of the O on the Ohio State football field after a win. I love that.
At a Cleveland Indians baseball game, he bites a Miller Lite (not craft beer) beer can while on the Jumbotron, shotguns it, then flexes to the crowd while wearing a Lindor jersey.
The Indians tweeted, “Baker worked out of the shotgun, then we had a 5-run inning. The rest was history.”
The Indians beat the Angel’s 7-2 that day.
He seemed all too human when he was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and, even better, fleeing and resisting arrest. Such a bonehead move but so Baker.
I remember seven or eight summers ago, when he was an Uber driver around Norman. Yes, an Uber driver. He did it for fun and some pocket money.
After Ubering one night, he and a bunch of friends and my youngest showed up in our backyard swimming pool.
They were taking a dip. He and they were living life and having fun.
He reminds me of so many hard-working Oklahomans I graduated with at Moore High School and work with today.
He’s not afraid to say what he thinks.
He’s not afraid to voice his opinion.
He’s not afraid to have fun.
He’s not homogenous.
He’s not coach speak.
He has what we call in the rodeo world as “try,” and he’s full of it.
He’s also what we say in bull riding as “sticky.” That’s a guy who uncannily stays the course on a bucking bull during the worst of circumstances.
So, hooray for Oklahoma’s adopted son. Hooray for Mayfield.
Godspeed to Baker, and Merry Christmas, Oklahoma. He reflects well on all of us.
