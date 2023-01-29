Zac Taylor is the head football coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend in the AFC championship game. If they win, it will be their second birth into the Super Bowl in two years.
Just to bring you non-football fans, yes both of you, up to speed on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have been historically bad.
They had the nickname of “The Bungles” during the 90’s & 20’s when they had 14 consecutive losing seasons. Prior to 2021 season, the last time they went to a Super Bowl was 1988. Thirty three years prior.
So what turned them around?
Enter Zac Taylor. When Zac inherited the team by being named head coach at the age of 36 to say the Bengals were a mess would be an understatement. But within 24 months he led them to their first playoff win since 1990. It ended the longest active playoff win drought of the four major North American sports.
Not only did he lead Cincinnati to their first playoff win in a generation, he led them to the Super Bowl losing ironically to his former team the LA Rams.
The turnaround was stunning.
For those of you new to Norman, Zac Taylor is a Norman product. He lived his whole life in Norman going to Monroe Elementary School, then Alcott Middle School, then Norman High School. He is one of Norman’s all time great football players.
I watched Zac play quarterback at Alcott, then at Norman High while I watched my daughter cheerleading on the sidelines at those same games.
Zac’s play was amazing, he was a stud. Our teams achieved great success.
The memories on the field he created were fantastic but what I remember even more than the football memories were the memories from the great toilet paper (TP) wars of South Norman.
You don’t remember the South Norman TP wars? Well, let me tell you about them.
The great South Norman toilet paper wars of the late 20th century may not be in the real history books, but they are in mine.
It was nearing the end of the second millennium when the wars broke out. They were the TP wars to end all wars. They lasted six years.
Here’s some back ground information. Zac’s birthday is May 10th. My daughter Jessi was born on May 11th.
Why is that important? As Paul Harvey would say, here’s “the rest of the story.”
I remember the first skirmish of the war coming in the spring of ‘97. Word got out Zac was having all “The Boys” spend the night for his birthday. Coincidentally we were having a slumber party with “The Girls” at our house for Jessi’s birthday.
Accounts are sketchy as the fighting was intense but unknown parents (Joe and Terri Carter) transported “The Girls” after a trip for ammo at Homeland to the Taylor’s house. “The Girls” proceeded to blanket their house with a barrage of toilet paper unseen before!
Julie Taylor, Zac’s mom, recalls “what I remember is every time we had boys spend the night, we knew it was coming!!! Our front yard would be white like snow!!!! So much fun.”
The South Norman TP wars should be technically known as the Magnolia Street cul-de-sac vs. Cynthia Circle TP wars. Because the whole neighborhood was frequently involved.
They were staged on the northern banks of the Canadian River, southern Norman, southern Cleveland County, central Oklahoma, USA. They spanned 1997 to 2002. That’s for the history books.
The counterattack was intense the next night. We had suspicions it was going to occur so defenses were prepared. Unknown parents (Sherwood & Julie Taylor) transported “The Boys” to our neighborhood. The first rocket was launched from an unknown position. “The Boys” couldn’t be seen, but the toilet paper kept raining. That first roll went higher and further than any roll of toilet paper had ever gone before. Did they have a TP canon to shoot from an unknown position? No!
Zac’s arm was the rocket launcher.
I have never understood how that skinny, scrawny 7th grader could throw so far. Whether a football or a roll of toilet paper, that kid could launch it. He had an arm!
“The Boys” soon swarmed. We were armed with garden hoses. The fighting was intense. No injuries. Just lots of fun.
It kept going over the years. Sometimes you had a hint it was coming. Sometimes not. Sometimes you just woke up in the morning with a blanket of Cottonelle covering the house.
So there you have a brief account of the South Norman TP wars. What great memories they created for us and our kids. That was a good group.
Zac was always humble and a hard worker. He was yes ma’am and no sir. You’d say jump. He’d say how high? Am I surprised he’s successful? Nope!
Good luck to Zac tomorrow. What ever good fortune comes his way he’s earned.
