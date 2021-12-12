An unseasonal cold snap and a house full of kids and their cousins made for a planned indoor outing one Christmas week many years ago.
The university’s men’s basketball team knew the crowd would be sparse, so it opened the doors to the public with cheap tickets. Folks like cheap and free.
In poured the families that Saturday afternoon 25 years ago. We were escaping the cold and the ensuing cabin fever.
It was a chance to see the team’s rising star, Eduardo Najera. We even got some blank newsprint and made a sign in broken Spanish that said (we think) “You are the man, Eduardo.”
Like Wayman Tisdale a few years before, the young man from Chihuahua, Mexico seemed to really enjoy the game. He hugged his teammates, the referees and even the opposing players when played a little too rough. He was a warrior from another era.
We spent more on popcorn and sodas than we spent at the gate, but it was a wonderful family afternoon.
• • •
That feeling seemed to come back Tuesday night as the Lloyd Noble Center freely opened the doors to OU students (turns out, they like cheap and free, too).
It was “dead week,” but hundreds of students showed up. They were loud and rowdy. Two even dressed as nuns in reference to new Sooner Coach Porter Moser and his former team Loyola’s famous cheerleader and chaplain Sister Jean.
Free admission for students may be just what the OU program needs. Both men’s and women’s teams have new head coaches. They are building on the winning traditions of Lon Kruger and Sherri Coale.
Now that the football stadium is complete and a new softball field in the works, it may be time to dust off the plans for renovating the Lloyd Noble.
• • •
That arena has served teams since it opened with a Lawrence Welk concert on Labor Day weekend of 1975.
The new arena seated far more than the old Field House on campus, but it wasn’t the same atmosphere. Students and fans were quite a distance from the athletes. When games didn’t draw many, it looked really empty. It had good parking, but was a hike from the dorms and Greek houses.
Oh, but what great times we’ve had there. From indoor graduations, rock concerts, Bedlam battles, high school basketball playoffs and even an NBA game.
Who can forget the 1999 Norman High-Edmond state championship basketball game, where brothers Ian and Nate Boylan arrived just as the Tigers were finishing their warmups and preparing to start without them. They had attended a family funeral in Pawhuska before heading to the championship game, where the Tigers prevailed 50-46.
They descended the arena’s east steps in their orange and black warmups. A smattering of applause soon became a roar as they passed the student section. Some things, it seems, are more important than sports.
• • •
And don’t forget the late OU coach Billy Tubbs taking the microphone to warn fans against throwing projectiles onto the court.
A packed house of nearly 12,000 were there Feb. 9, 1989 to watch No. 3 Missouri take on No. 5 Oklahoma. Missouri coach Norm Stewart was hospitalized with a bleeding ulcer, and an assistant took over. The Sooners were behind by nearly 20 points in the first five minutes of the game.
Tubbs got a technical foul and was incensed over another call. Fans began throwing debris onto the court.
Somehow, Tubbs was handed the microphone (he said later he didn’t ask for it as referee Ed Hightower insisted).
“Regardless of how terrible the officiating is, please don’t throw things onto the floor,” Tubbs said, earning another technical from Hightower.
The fans and team responded, and Missouri was defeated 112-105.