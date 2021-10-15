A wail of bagpipes was the introduction to the graduation and commissioning ceremony for members of the 59th Norman Police Academy, held on Oct. 7.
At that event, seven new officers were introduced. These individuals received badges from Chief Kevin Foster. Proud relatives pinned those badges onto the chest of the “magnificent seven,” who had just completed months of rigorous training.
The latest additions to NPD: Isaac Elliot, Matthew Gates, Bryce Henshall, Kolton Robertson, Austin Semas, Tu Vu and Mason Walker. Showing their support of these new officers were Councilors Brandi Studley, Lauren Schueler, Kelly Lynn, Lee Hall and Stephen Holman.
Chief Foster gave a short speech, quoting from remarks made by Theodore Roosevelt in 1910. In a speech commonly referred to as “The Man in the Arena,” Roosevelt referred to the individual who “... strive(s) to do the deeds, who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions, who spends himself in a worthy cause....”
Moving words, but my thoughts drifted to some writings directly applicable to modern policing. Perhaps surprisingly, these “Principles of Law Enforcement” were authored by Sir Robert Peel, Home Secretary in the British government, in 1829.
Peel published nine principles, though I won’t list all of them here. I will quote several that I believe key, including: “The basic mission for which police exist is to prevent crime and disorder; The ability of police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval of police existence ... and the ability of the police to secure and maintain public respect; The police should use physical force to the extent necessary to secure observance of the law or to restore order only when the exercise of persuasion, advice and warning is found to be insufficient; The police at all times should maintain a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and the public are the police...” (Emphasis is found in Peel’s writings.)
As a council member, I asked if I could monitor certain aspects of Police Academy training. In my experience, Peel’s principles form the basis of much that is taught to academy cadets.
For example, I monitored that portion of the academy syllabus relating to crisis escalation. Cadets spend a lot of time discussing the use of force, and participate in exercises testing their understanding of applicable guidelines.
A part of academy training of particular interest to me was the “Diversity” block. This training was given by a Black cop, a Muslim cop and a gay cop. By way of introduction, cadets were advised that this would be a most difficult block — that they would face their own bias, and wouldn’t like what they saw. Rationale: know yourself, as a means to recognize and control personal biases in the treatment of others.
As a member of the Air Force, I experienced a number of such sessions — they were required with each new assignment. In my opinion, Norman’s academy training was the toughest I’ve experienced.
I’ve referred to Chief Foster’s remarks, and offered my own thoughts regarding Robert Peel’s writings, and their applicability to academy training and policing in Norman. But as I think of those screeching bagpipes (which I like, by the way), I think also of the speech given by Isaac Elliott, class leader.
In his comments, I learned that policing is Elliott’s second career. He spent some time in the information technology field operating his own successful business. He told the story of “riding along” with an officer and gaining new perspectives of the role of police. He found “a calling” to the service of others.
To my mind, that’s the kind of cop we need in Norman. Welcome aboard, you seven. I look forward to your service.