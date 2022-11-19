Norman City Council is currently studying whether we should purchase a “BearCat,” aka an armored military-style vehicle, for our police department.
This comes on the heels of the Norman Police Department recently borrowing two armored vehicles, one from Cleveland County and one from Moore to help resolve an armed shooter situation in our city limits.
In researching the BearCat, I found that the manufacturer’s website claimed: “The Lenco BearCat is the most versatile, multi-purpose, armored response and rescue vehicle available today. Built of Mil-Spec Armor materials on a commercial chassis, it meets the mission of SWAT, fire, EMS, private security and military personnel.
“The BearCat has been an invaluable tool for first responders to successfully rescue civilians in severe weather events; hurricanes, floods, mud slides and can even be equipped to fight fires. The Lenco BearCat saves lives.”
That is a bold statement.
It is interesting to me that the company selling this expensive machine is emphasizing its role in rescue more than its role in police safety, which seems to be the sole point of the current debate in Norman.
With that being said, the question is does Norman need its own BearCat?
Before we reach this decision, there are other important questions that need to be answered first.
Do BearCats, in fact, increase police safety?
There are reports of police being injured or even killed by gunfire while riding in a BearCat. What’s the data?
Do BearCats increase public safety? Again, what’s the data?
Do BearCats de-escalate the intensity of situations? There are reports to the contrary.
Is the current practice of borrowing a BearCat a cost-effective option for Norman?
Are there other ways to improve public safety and police safety without buying a BearCat?
Do we need two BearCats? We’ve learned BearCats are frequently deployed in pairs. If by owning only one and not two, will we still be waiting for a second one from another jurisdiction?
Will our response times still be slow? If we are going to need to borrow one Bearcat, should we borrow two and save the money for other needs?
How frequently are BearCats deployed in central Oklahoma?
Those questions are just the tip of the iceberg for lots and lots of other questions.
I have a tremendous amount of respect for our police force. NPD has the nickname of “Police Chief University.”
It’s because many of our police officers have gone on to become police chiefs in multiple municipalities around Oklahoma and North Texas.
When other cities are hiring our people, I see this as a compliment and a reflection of the job our police force is doing.
So, if NPD is requesting this machine be purchased and it’s not a knee-jerk whim or political stunt of a city council member, the request must be taken seriously.
Our police chief is a competent, thoughtful leader. I would put heavy weight onto his opinion, but without overwhelming evidence to the contrary, I don’t believe a more militarized police force is good for Norman.
We’ve had this discussion as a city before and found there are too many residents already afraid of police. The discussion of purchasing a BearCat made this fear worse.
We’ve become the leader around the state of Oklahoma because of our outside-the-box policing practices.
Would the purchase of a BearCat change the culture of our police force?
Would they become more confrontational? Is that good for public safety? Lots of questions remain unanswered.
The decision to purchase a BearCat is a big one. We need to slow down and discuss it as a community.
In fact, I would suggest waiting until the current public safety needs assessment study is completed.
If Norman purchases a BearCat, the data and the evidence for the increase in public safety, police safety and rescue must be unequivocal.
I believe we currently have a high degree of public and police safety without owning a BearCat.
What is more concerning to me is Norman’s current level of angst.
It comes down to this, without overwhelming evidence supporting its purchase, I see a BearCat as escalating Norman’s angst, not de-escalating it.
More angst is detrimental to public and police safety, in my opinion.
Therefore, with what we currently know, it’s my opinion that a BearCat is not a good fit for Norman.
