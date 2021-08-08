The increased number of vehicles on Lindsey Street is a sure sign that the University of Oklahoma is about to be back in business.
A restaurant marquee once saluted students in style: “Welcome back, students; hope you brought money.”
Freshman orientation, sorority and fraternity rush preparations and football practices all are beginning this week. It’s always an exciting time as parents bid goodbye and often are teary-eyed on the way back home.
It’s unlike fall 1892, when 57 students reported for class in the university’s first semester of study. Most of the early students were children of Norman settlers, so no dorms were needed.
To entice the locals to stay and attend OU, the regents decided that there would be no tuition or enrollment fees for residents of Oklahoma Territory.
That decision brought more students from around the state. By the end of the spring 1893 semester, 119 students were enrolled, according to local historian John Womack, writing in “Norman, An Early History.”
• • •
Allowing students to attend free put the other college across town in a bind.
Classes had opened at High Gate College in fall 1890. Average enrollment was 150. Students paid $3 per month in tuition and another $10 for room and board.
The all-girls school operated under stringent rules. Students were not allowed to “attend places of amusement,” and male faculty members were required to wear a silk necktie and Prince Albert coat when out on the town.
Womack reported that a promotional brochure said, “Young ladies desiring to have a good time will not find this institution to their liking.”
High Gate built buildings and raised money among the Methodist congregations but, in the end, couldn’t compete with OU. Many began withdrawing from High Gate and enrolling at OU.
By Christmas 1894, students and faculty were gone and the buildings eventually were sold to the Oklahoma Sanitarium Company, which later became a state-owned mental institution.
• • •
When the territorial legislature approved locating the university in Norman, it attached three provisions to the bill.
Cleveland County had to put up $5,000 to the territorial treasure and find someone who would donate 40 acres of land within a half-mile of downtown Norman.
In addition, Cleveland County residents had to come up with $10,000 cash for construction of the first building. County commissioners called the bond vote for May 1891.
Local board of trade members and newspapers campaigned heavily throughout the county.
The vote to approve was 804-463. The northern part of the county was strongly opposed to the plan, but core Norman voted heavily in favor.
Seth Moore deeded the original 40 acres to the university. Campus boundaries were from Boyd Street to Brooks Street, from what is now Asp Avenue to Elm Avenue.
• • •
With its finances secure, the university turned its attention to hiring a president and faculty members and to renting space for classes.
Board members had visited Arkansas City, Kansas, to tour a new heating system. They inquired of school superintendent David Ross Boyd whether he knew anyone who would be a good university president.
Boyd, according to Womack’s research and others, recommended two other men for the job. But the regents persisted and offered the job to Boyd at $2,400 per year. He moved to Norman and hired professors William N. Rice, Edwin C. DeBarr and French S.E. Amos.
Classes began Sept. 15, 1892, on the rented second floor of the Adkins-Welch Rock Building on West Main Street.