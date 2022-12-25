The more I read and learn about the sad and tragic case of Shannon Hanchett, the more I am disappointed.
To give you a little background on mental health issues, I was able to pass an important piece of legislation in the late ‘90s when I served in the Oklahoma Legislature.
The bill was known as “Jail Diversion,” which meant having an alternative to jail for people suffering from mental illness episodes.
That bill also was nicknamed “The Memphis Model” and it made major changes in the way people with mental health issues were handled by law enforcement agencies.
During the research on the proposed bill, I contacted law enforcement officers in Memphis, Tennessee, to learn what changes they had made in their laws and procedures regarding mental health issues that confronted law enforcement officers while doing their duties.
Apparently, prior to those changes, officers when encountering people with mental health problems, were not patient nor sympathetic to the needs. It seems that those officers were quick to use threats, force, and give “the bums rush” to people is these situations.
This attitude often lead to fights or scuffles and injuries to either one or both. In one example given to me, and a police officer tried to force a person into the police car, a fight ensued and the officer suffered a broken leg.
This took the officer out of commission for a long period of time, cost the city money to cover his medical care, plus worker’s comp money while he recuperated from his on the job injury.
Too many of such incidents raised the city’s insurance rates. After too many of these incidents, Memphis took a better look at how to handle such situations, and formed Crisis Intervention Training teams for all their law enforcement officers. Memphis found that these changes not only saved the city money and manpower, it was far more humane in their treatment of human beings suffering from mental health problems.
I invited two Memphis officers to come to our Capitol in OKC to explain the “Memphis Model.” The resulting bill mandated for all officers, including security guards carrying guns, to take mandatory CLEET training (Certified Law Enforcement and Education Training).
The bill added a minimum of mental health training. Initially, it was only two hours a year, but later we were able to increase those hours considerably.
While the bill was not perfect, it did take Oklahoma and law enforcement in a positive direction, causing the formation of Crisis Intervention Teams, specially trained individuals knowledgeable in dealing with people in crisis or suffering from mental health issues.
The bill also provided a much needed alternative to simply taking a mentally ill person to jail.
From what I have been able to discern from the news media, and reading and listening to the arresting officer’s body cam recording, I don’t see or hear much of what I hoped my Jail Diversion bill would produce. In my opinion, Ms. Hanchett’s main concern, whether real or not, was for the safety of her children, something any good mother would possess. At no time did I hear or read that the officer ever attempted to de-escalate the situation by assuring Ms. Hanchett that her kids were indeed safe. I am not sure if any officer ever did perform the safety check she asked for, all I learned was that her ex-husband was contacted by phone regarding the kids safety. Hanchett’s concern was that her ex would be the one to harm them!
As we have witnessed in many police stand offs, there is no time table for bringing it to a conclusion. Yet in this instance, it seems that the officer thought he had to immediately get the subject under control. His threats of arrest did nothing to de-escalate the situation and did not assure the mother that her kids were safe or would be taken care of. Since the arresting officer, in his own words, stated that she appeared to be having a mental health issue, and was not a danger to her self or to others, it is indeed mystifying why jail was the first choice to take her.
After the fact, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Services has stated that mental health beds were available in Norman and other places across the state at the time of incarceration, and every day she spent in jail.
In my humble opinion, this situation was the exact type of situation that called for Jail Diversion! NPD claims to have a Crisis Intervention Team in place, but apparently, it was not utilized. I can only wonder why not?
We will never know if Shannon Hanchett would still be alive today, if she had gone to Red Rock Community Center, three miles away, instead of the jail. But we do know there are far too many unanswered questions in this sad affair.
