Emily Virgin was but a teenager when her granddad, Cleveland County Commissioner George Skinner, switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
She remembers campaigning for him, and the party affiliation didn’t seem to be an issue.
“I knocked a ton of doors for him, and I don’t ever remember it coming up,” she recalled this past week over coffee at the Yellow Dog Coffee Co. on Porter Avenue. (It just seemed like the right place to go for coffee for this interview.)
Virgin, now former state Rep. Emily Virgin, later dealt with bitter partisanship and extremist politics for her dozen years in the Oklahoma legislature.
She term limited out this year and leaves House District 44 in the hands of another young Democrat, Jared Deck.
• • •
“I really haven’t been gone that long, but I’m already enjoying not being an elected official,” Virgin said. “Right now, the list of things I won’t miss is longer than the ones I will miss.”
Elected to the House at age 24 while still in law school, Virgin quickly rose in her party’s ranks at the state Capitol.
When she came to the legislature in 2010, her party counted about a third of the House as Democrats. Today, that number is 20.
“The caucus back then had a lot of rural Democrats who were fairly conservative. They probably could have stayed Democratic, but when the term limits hit them, they would have lost the seat,” she said.
• • •
Virgin began working last week for Human Rights for Kids, a national bipartisan organization that advances child justice reform.
As director of advocacy and government relations, she’ll work on policy efforts in a handful of states and on the national scene, too.
It’s a nonpartisan organization with legislative members from all states. Virgin was a board member representing Oklahoma before joining the organization’s staff.
Her legislative stint is part of her family’s three generations of public service.
Besides her grandfather’s county commission terms, her brother, Jeff Virgin, serves as a Cleveland County district judge, and her father, Blake Virgin, serves as a municipal judge in Moore and Noble and is a former Moore City Council member.
• • •
Virgin will miss the people at the Capitol who watched her mature from a freshman lawmaker to minority leader.
“There’s a lot of good people who work in and around the Capitol,” she said.
What she won’t miss is the extremism.
“There were always extreme members of the Republican Party, but now the extremists have been given control,” she said.
She also won’t miss vitriolic emails and letters sent mostly by Oklahomans who were not part of her House district.
“I will definitely not miss people saying mean things to me just for doing my job. It was hard at first, but by the end of it, I was able to just brush it off,” Virgin said.
