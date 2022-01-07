The budget process actually started in November, and will continue until a final budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1, 2022, is approved. If past is prologue, voting may come down to the wire, meaning late June. It’s happened before...
My intent in these words is not to muddy things in the political arena by advocating budget amounts for various city agencies. You’ll read plenty about major agency needs and political reactions in coming editions of The Transcript.
Rather, I’d like to mention several smaller city agencies that don’t always get big press, but that — in my mind, at least — are vital to the city doing business.
The City Manager’s office is responsible for a number of things, like coordinating the work of all departments (herding cats?) and providing technical support for Council meetings (there would be no graphics, and without that support, how could Council conduct business?).
But did you know that this office maintains a direct and continuing liaison with city business and the Chamber of Commerce? Thank you, Sara Kaplan. And did you know that the City’s Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Cinthya Allen works here? I see Cinthya at various meetings I attend. She works hard at her job, and I believe the city better for her efforts.
I’m sure you know that the City Clerk manages an “Action Center,” and provides administrative support at Council meetings. But in addition to these full-time jobs, the City Clerk’s office also issues permits, and is responsible for the maintenance of the city’s administrative complex at 103 W Gray St.
Current plans call for the renovation of complex buildings and movement of offices to better serve the public. Plans hit a snag when asbestos was found in the old library building, and have been revised to accommodate this problem.
No rest for Brenda Hall and Ellen Usry — they get to go to all the Council meetings, and then manage this stuff in what’s left of their time.
As an institution, the city employs a scores of people with various backgrounds and skills. It’s not a surprise to know that Human Resources coordinates on vacancies, publishes advertisements to fill those vacancies and manages interviews of prospective employees. These are continuing functions.
But here we go with the “did you know” thing: HR also manages training for city employees, maintains a safety program, coordinates benefit packages and interacts with union representatives on these matters, when appropriate. My hat’s off to Gala Hicks for her many years of steering this ship.
Another “under the radar” office, Information Technology, provides an electronic infrastructure essential to city operations. Imagine meeting the needs of such disparate functions as Public Works and Parks, or the Municipal Court while maintaining a network that is secure and free of corruption.
Imagine, agency personnel willing to drop what they’re doing to help a technically challenged (now former) Council member who has problems with his tablet (it happened more than twice). Director Tim Powers became my favorite person on these occasions; I would sit in awe as Robert Gruver explained the complexities of the network.
I was going to write about the City Attorney’s office in this column, but will defer to a later date. I will, however, share one anecdote, involving Rick Knighton, our Assistant City Attorney.
Rick and I are both from Holdenville. When I assumed a chair on Council, Rick set out to do some background checks on me. One day, I was involved in a discussion with the City Manager about some important matter, when Rick stepped up.
He had copied some pictures of Seventh Grade Me from an old Holdenville yearbook. Naturally, he had to give them to the City Manager before showing me. My credibility with the City Manager was an uphill battle from that date, but this episode serves an example of how thorough our lawyers can be.
My intent in these columns has been, and remains, focusing on good things happening in Norman. I believe the agencies I’ve mentioned are the oils the lubricate the wheels of progress in our city government.
For the most part out of the limelight, their work is nonetheless essential. I pray our elected representatives don’t lose sight of this as they vote on and approve next year’s budget.