Alabama, 1968: I attended a three-month school for junior officers at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery. There were a number of Black officers in my seminar.
If we wanted to socialize off-base, the only place we could gather was a house belonging to a nice, older lady in Prattville, a Montgomery suburb. This dear lady’s house was booked for dinners weeks in advance by students attending that school.
Alabama, 1974: Back at Maxwell — this time on a year-long assignment to attend the Air Force Command and Staff College — a prestigious assignment. We lived in a nice Montgomery neighborhood. Our next-door neighbors were retired. Our oldest daughter was in the second grade at a nearby parochial school (city schools at that time were less than adequate, in our view).
One day, she asked if she could bring a friend home from school, and we agreed. Her friend was a bright Black girl, and they had fun playing. Thereafter, the girls traded visits. Our pleasant neighbors? They shunned us, as surely as an Alabama University grad shuns an alumnus of Auburn.
These were two episodes in our lives — events that affect my thinking to this day. Interesting to note that both of these episodes happened after the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Suffice it to say that laws notwithstanding, old habits die hard.
I look back on those times thinking of the pettiness of some of the folks in Montgomery, and what heroes my daughter and her friend were. (Irrelevant to this story, but I’ll tell you anyway: the Air Force also sent me to an advanced school for senior officers- the United States Naval War College at Newport, Rhode Island. No problems there — unless you didn’t like lobster. I never went back to Montgomery. I can only hope that attitudes there have changed.)
These anecdotes came to mind as I attended the recent Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, sponsored by the city’s Human Rights Commission and organized by Judy Ridgeway, wife of my friend, Michael.
The room was full, with representation by former mayors, current and former council members, city staff members, business and church leaders and “just plain folks.” The emcee was my good friend, James Chappel, who began the formal program by reciting a short prayer authored by King.
A key phrase from that prayer: “Break the spell which blinds our minds.” I pondered those words while listening to Shirley Franklin sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” otherwise known as the “Black National Anthem.”
Amarianna Sherfield then read the text of King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech.
I’d heard the speech on other occasions, but her reading gave it special meaning — a commentary on today’s society and things yet undone.
A local attorney, Melvin Hall, then gave a keynote address, sharing his own experiences and reminding me of my Montgomery days.
Franklin then returned to lead the assembly with “Amazing Grace.” Rapture filled the room. You couldn’t help be affected by it.
I had a chance to see old friends — one, in particular, whom I had seen a couple of summers ago at a Black Lives Matter rally. That event was hosted in Norman and included leaders from this community.
It happened in the wake of the infamous 11.5-hour-long council meeting at which many speakers — many from outside Norman — railed against our police officers.
The one individual I mentioned (and I won’t embarrass that person) had told me at the rally: “Yes, we have problems, but we solve them by honestly listening to each other and not talking past each other.”
Those words ring true, and (for me, anyway) capture the essence of Hall’s remarks — and indeed, what King stood for.
Not to proselytize, but I have to share a comment made by our pastor a few weeks ago. He began his sermon that day by quoting a Russian cosmonaut who opined that he had transited heaven and had not seen God anywhere.
I submit that King saw God everywhere and that we would be wise to follow his example. I believe God was present at the breakfast honoring King.
God also was present in Alabama those years ago; we just had to look harder to see.
