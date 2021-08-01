With little fanfare a few years back, the silver-colored ball field backstop at Lions park on Flood Street came down.
The right-field fence, which so many of us dreamed about and aimed for but never quite reached, was removed, too. A little bit of Norman’s history, cut up and filed away like a faded newspaper clipping.
Those old bleachers, where parents of opposing teammates sat together instead of apart, were hauled off too. The single bleacher setup made it hard to talk trash on your opponent. Their mother and father might be seated next to you. The bike rack where we parked — but didn’t need to lock — our Schwinns on windy July afternoons is gone too. It was always a quick post-game ride to the A&W Root Beer Stand on Robinson Street, and the wind always seemed to be at your back.
The wading pool, where toddlers splashed while the older kids played ball, has been gone for many years. The rock-walled WPA storm sewer, a receptacle for so many foul balls, stays put. The Firehouse Art Center, once a real fire station, stays too.
Lions Park has undergone a facelift in recent years. Neighbors worked with the city Parks and Recreation Department to help guide the project. The competitive ball field was removed, and now it’s an open space for soccer and those free Sunday night concerts that draw hundreds of music lovers.
The first phase of the renovation involved park lighting, a new roof for the picnic shelter, a gazebo, new surface for the tennis courts and new benches. New playground equipment was also installed. Part of the west-side parking lot was removed. Asphalt was turned back into grass.
The second phase involved walkways, more lights, landscaping, curbs and gutters.
Lions Park was once known as Doll’s Park. It was the site of the city’s first public water well. Voters in 1894 approved, by a vote of 173-20, a bond issue to construct a public waterworks. Trustees appointed a waterworks committee to find a suitable water supply, according to my late friend and local historian John Womack.
Owners of some land south of Alameda in the vicinity of today’s Morningside Drive offered the deed to the site of their spring free of charge. Trustees rejected the offer and instead put up $200 to purchase two acres of John McMahon’s land in the 400 block of South Flood Street.
A few weeks later, the digging of the first well had begun. The town hired able-bodied men for $1.50 per day to dig a 30-foot by 30-foot well 25 feet deep. The walls were lined with native stone, and kids swam in the well before city officials covered it up.
Norman’s water line ran through the main business portion of town. It was the talk of the state and the supply was guarded. By 1896, rationing was ordered. Lawns could be sprinkled only from 7-8 p.m. each evening.