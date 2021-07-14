Editor’s note: This summer, The Transcript put out a call for local experts in history, science, education, nonprofits and more to write regular columns for the opinion page. The following is the first from Bill Scanlon, who will be contributing expertise on local community programs to the page.
I read recently that the county’s Drug Court and Mental Health Court will henceforth be named the “Treatment Court” and “Wellness Court.” Bravo!
The press release announcing these changes cited some statistics about recidivism, and the cost savings resulting from keeping participants out of jail. Right on! But let me put a personal face on this.
By invitation, I’ve attended the “Treatment Court.” These sessions are held at the County Detention Center — in a conference room, not in the jail. Each participant is asked to detail their activities during the previous week.
The Honorable Michael Tupper presides, and is joined by counselors and representatives from various support groups. Judge Tupper and his team do their homework — the judge tells me that he spends long hours in preparation for each session.
He’ll tolerate “backsliding” on the road to recovery, but will not tolerate lying on the part of the participant (that could earn the individual a few days incarceration). That said, the atmosphere is positive — the focus on redemption.
I attended a session where an individual graduated from the program. Thirty five relatives and friends were there to support the graduate, who traded considerable jail time for the intense, but beneficial “Treatment Court.”
And according to Judge Tupper, “...it’s a labor of love — probably the most important thing I do.” and society regains a productive citizen.
Still in court, but in a different venue: I attend Juvenile Court at the request of the presiding judge, the Honorable Gail Blaylock.
Judge Blaylock is supported by the City Attorney’s office in the person of Jeanne Snider, and the Municipal Court staff (including Court Clerk Ronda Guerrero and Jessie Jackson, who coordinates community service projects that might be assigned to juveniles). Representatives of Norman and Little Axe Public Schools attend, as well as members of a number of support groups.
This team works together to help juveniles standing before the court. The tone of these proceedings is one of help and redemption, not blame and punishment. While young defendants are held responsible for their actions, the consequences are always positive, perhaps involving community service, apologies to those who might have been affected and identification of a roadmap to future success.
Judge Blaylock offers words of encouragement, and if I’ve heard her say it once, I’ve heard it a thousand times: “You can do it!”
And I’ve seen former defendants return to thank the judge and the court for helping them through difficult times. (For what it’s worth, I had the privilege of joining Judge Blaylock in presenting court programs to members of the Oklahoma Municipal Judges Association, who were impressed. “You can do it!” indeed!)
These are but two examples of what’s right about Norman, a community that really does care.