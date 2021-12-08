The following column from Red Dirt Collective is the first of several upcoming opinion pieces from local organizations that address hunger and homelessness in Norman sharing more about the work they do locally.
“This one benefits those around here so much.” — Theresa R.
In late November, we held a Mutual Aid Fair at the Irving Recreation Center.
Our community shared groceries, hygiene products, books, seeds and clothing, hot lunches and pet food/resources. Free haircuts, brake light repairs, bike repairs and legal services were available to every attendant. Nearly 200 people participated over the 3-hour fair.
Red Dirt Collective organized the fair with help from organizations like People’s Party For Liberation, Period OKC, St. Francis Animal Resource Center, Little Read Wagon, Legal Aid Services Of Oklahoma, Norman Parks & Rec, the Pioneer Library System, Women in Action for All, Oklahoma Tenants United and Uprooted and Rising.
A lot of work and care from many people goes into an event like this. People had to be willing to spend their time and money to be available to others in the community. Some of this is through giving, but something that we hope to build is the reliability that people will be there for them when they need it, and vice versa.
How can we truly care for others?
We have to realize that our struggle is tied to their struggle and our successes are also tied to one another. In the time of COVID and its aftermath, we have learned the hard lesson that we are all one or two bad breaks away from hard times.
The goal of mutual aid is in the name — we mutually help each other. For this to be possible, we have to have networks of people that can rely on one another to meet needs not being met by the system we live in.
As long as we live in a society that distributes its wealth inequitably, these networks are essential to ensuring people have access to the support they need.