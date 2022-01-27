You may have noticed some new construction on the North Base, just off of Da Vinci Street.
Two new buildings have appeared, and some new fencing. What, pray tell, is this about?
One of the buildings belongs to Parks and Recreation, and replaces a maintenance building at Reaves Park, making room for additional athletic fields at that location.
The building closest to Flood is the new Vehicle Maintenance Facility, designed specifically for large vehicles (buses and fire trucks). And if you were really paying attention, you will have noticed that the parking lot of that Vehicle Maintenance Facility filled up with buses over the weekend of Jan. 22-23.
You probably remember that the city assumed responsibility for bus transit about two years ago. We gained a fleet of busses, but had no place to maintain them — until now.
For almost two years, the city has been paying OU approximately $50,000 per month for continued use of the university's garage. That stops this month.
And fire trucks? When a fire truck could not fit into existing maintenance bays at our "old" garage, that work was done outside, in the elements. Not a very efficient — or comfortable — way to do business. That problem is now solved.
I had the opportunity to tour this new Vehicle Maintenance Facility a couple of weeks ago, and was amazed at what I saw. There are six maintenance bays, large enough to accommodate the largest vehicles in our fleet (buses, fire trucks — even garbage trucks).
There's an overhead crane that will allow lifting of heavy objects. There's storage for tires, batteries and most of the parts and supplies (maintained by NAPA) needed to support work at the facility. There's office space for Public Works and EMBARK supervisors and workers. And there's space to park a bus inside, in a separate bay, so that cleaning and disinfecting can be accomplished overnight, out of the elements.
And I mentioned the "parking lot full of buses" earlier. If you look closely, you'll see charging stations for the two new electric buses on order by the city, and you'll see LPG connections as well, allowing LPG-powered vehicles to refuel on the spot without making a special trip to the "gas" station.
This whole complex is now gated; open access in the daytime, but locked at night to prevent vandalism.
None of this happened by accident. It was the result of months of planning and coordination between Norman Fire, Norman Public Works and EMBARK.
My hat's off to Deputy Chief Mike Wilson (NFD) and Mike White and Taylor Johnson of Public Works for their tireless efforts (Special thanks to Mike White for taking the time to show off this remarkable facility to me).
And there's more — Public Works has recently hired two Emergency Vehicle Technicians who will bring added expertise to maintaining Norman's emergency vehicle fleet.
These two highly qualified individuals will work at the new facility, but will also do on-site maintenance at individual fire stations. This means less down time for fire apparatus, meaning more availability to fight fires.
Maintenance schedules — both at the new facility and at the individual stations — are coordinated directly between Chief Wilson and Fleet Superintendent White.
Speaking of Chief Wilson, he graciously showed me the newest addition to Norman's fire fleet. It's an "Air and Light" unit, and its contributions will be significant.
This truck includes an extendible light boom capable of illuminating large areas at night. And it possesses the capability to recharge air packs so vital to firefighters in working in smoky/polluted atmospheres.
In addition, it has air hoses that can service air bottles "on the spot" (meaning that firefighters working in tunnels at the university won't be constrained by the capacity of their air bottles).
Further, this vehicle can (and will) be equipped as a comfort station for firefighters, meaning it has awnings for shade and will have ice chests for cold drinking water (vital to refresh firefighters on the job). This truck is expected to serve for around 20 years, and is "low maintenance," meaning it should not visit the new shop for quite some time.
Though already in use, this new Vehicle Maintenance Facility will officially open with a ribbon cutting on Feb 11. I'll be there to thank the good folks who worked so hard to make this place a reality, and to see the fruits of their labors in action as maintenance work begins in earnest.