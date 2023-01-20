All Norman City Council members are assigned to one or more committees — focused on various topics of specific interest to city government. It was my privilege to be council liaison to Norman’s Animal Welfare Oversight Committee.
I’ll confess that I was aware of the shelter — having obtained a license there for our Boston Terrier. and I knew of its role in enforcing Norman’s pet ordinances — including confiscation and protective custody of pets. I learned about vaccinations and spay/neutering clinics. I gained an appreciation of the number and type of intakes (strays, owner relinquishments, etc.) and adoption services.
At monthly meetings of the Animal Welfare Oversight Committee, I was exposed to statistics summarizing the shelter’s activities — focusing on two metrics of interest: length of stay, and monthly live release rates. The former is an indicator of the shelter’s capacity (the longer an animal stays at the shelter, the less room there is for additional intakes). The live release rate is a measure of the Shelter’s success in maintaining the health of animals.
The Shelter’s goal is to achieve a live release rate at or above 90%. (sick and injured animals which cannot be treated/cured must be euthanized; the same is true for animals with extreme behavioral problems). I know from my experiences that shelter personnel are extreme in their dedication to maintain as high a live release rate as possible — euthanasia because of over-capacity at the Shelter is a very poor option.
Looking at reports summarizing the above metrics, I note that, year-over-year (2021, 2022) for November, the length of stay has increased. The same trend existed for December. The live release rate for November (2021 compared to 2022) stayed constant. For December, the live release rate declined by two percentage points — still above 90% but headed in the wrong direction.
Enter Hands Helping Paws, Incorporated — a non-profit rescue organization in Norman focused on spaying/neutering of animals. What does that have to do with the shelter? Spaying/neutering dogs and cats has the long-term effect of reducing pet populations, thereby reducing the demand for shelter services.
I discussed this matter with Dr. Jennifer Devine of the Red Rock Animal Clinic and Kim Fairbanks of Hands Helping Paws, Incorporated. They introduced me to a study by the North Shore Animal League — the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the country (www.animalleague.org).
According to this organization, more than 70,000 puppies and kittens are born each day, and because of overpopulation more than 3.7 million animals are euthanized each year in shelters across the country. According to league estimates, the spaying and neutering of one male and female dog will prevent more than 67,000 births over a six-year period. For cats: more than 2,000 unwanted births can be prevented in four years — and 2,072,514 in eight years! (Check the league’s website.)
On March 25, Hands Helping Paws will kick off a year-long initiative to provide spay/neuter services and vaccinations in Norman. This program is directed at low income and unhoused residents. These residents often have no access to transportation — limiting accessibility to these veterinary services. The goal for 2023 is treat 1,000 pets — with the first clinic being conducted at the County Fairgrounds from 8 AM to 5 PM on that March 25 date.
The aim is to treat 300 pets at that clinic. I asked Dr. Devine if that was possible — and she assured me the goal can be achieved — and that six (or more) veterinarians had volunteered to help, along with a number of registered technicians. Veterinary supply companies have been approached to donate autoclaves, anesthetic machines, portable lights, etc. Disposable supplies (surgical pads, bandages, etc.) are also needed. Donations to cover costs associated with the above are being accepted — check out the Hands Helping Paws website/Facebook page, call (405) 922-9359 or email handshelpingpaws.norman@gmail.com with questions.
As stated, the March 25 clinic will be the first of a number of clinics in 2023. Two to four similar large events will be scheduled, along with several mobile clinics in lower income neighborhoods. Veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians will volunteer their time at these events. You can help in two ways: spread the word about these events; consider a donation to this worthy cause.
We have a quality-of-life asset in the form of Norman’s Animal Welfare Shelter. In my opinion, shorter shelter stays and high live release rates at the shelter are noble goals — which can be helped through programs such as that offered by Hands Helping Paws. I hope you agree.
