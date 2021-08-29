As it makes its way through central and southern Oklahoma, it’s easy to recognize the Heartland Flyer is more tourist train than viable mode of transportation.
It’s a relaxing ride that gives travelers a break from the congested interstate and a view of southern Oklahoma unmatched on four wheels. The train meanders over the Washita River numerous times and cuts through the rolling Arbuckle Mountains. It reminds us that agriculture is still a big business in Oklahoma.
Changes at the federal level may give Oklahomans access to north and east-bound trains in Kansas and onto the coasts.
The Flyer passes through Norman twice daily on its way to and from Fort Worth. There are stops in Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore and Gainesville. Its distinctive whistle reminds me that Norman was founded as a railroad stop.
+ + +
The Flyer is not unlike the passenger trains that passed through here beginning in 1887, when the rails were finally completed between Texas and Kansas.
Legislation signed by President Chester Arthur in 1884 gave permission to build a railway across Indian Territory. After the survey was complete in 1886, a crew began building tracks from Arkansas City, Kansas, in September of 1886. Another crew had started in Gainesville, Texas, and worked northward.
On April 1887, the final stake was driven at Purcell, linking the two states.
+ + +
The first passenger train to reach Norman came on June 13, 1887, according to local historian John Womack, writing in “Norman, An Early History.” Trains brought settlers, sailors and students to Norman.
Soon thereafter, passengers could travel from Galveston to Kansas City. Train service was better more than 130 years ago than it is today.
Passenger rail service stopped in 1979, and did not return until the Flyer’s debut on Flag Day, June 14, 1999. A contest to name the “New Train” was won by 11-year-old Katie Moore.
+ + +
Pending funding, the proposed Amtrak routes affecting central Oklahoma would include passage from Oklahoma City to Wichita and Newton, Kansas to the north.
To the south, a leg would take passengers from Fort Worth to Austin and San Antonio, and then east to Houston. From there, travelers could head back to Dallas and Fort Worth before returning to Norman.