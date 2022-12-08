I was running errands a few days ago, listening to a '60s station on the radio.
I happened to catch Jackie De Shannon's 1965 version of "What the World Needs Now Is Love." (This song, written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, has been covered 154 times by other artists, notably Dionne Warwick.)
What caught my ear was the first couple of verses: "What the world needs now is love, sweet love ... / It's the only thing that there's much too little of, / What the world needs now is love, sweet love ... / Not just for some, but for everyone."
Got me to thinking ...
On Nov. 28, I attended the graduation ceremony for 19 participants in Norman's Citizens Police Academy, Class 20. These folks had just completed 12 weeks of introduction to police standards, policies and procedures.
Graduation is a happy time. Certificates are presented, and a video tracing their progress through the course is shown.
Always a highlight: participants have the option of being tazed, and the reactions are comical, revealing language these citizens never share in public.
But the highlight of this ceremony, for me, was the presentation given by the class representative Cyndi Frisby.
The class representative's remarks usually include quotes from fellow classmates about their impressions of the course, and Frisby included some of those.
But her focus on "getting along," best summarized by a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr: "We may have all come on different ships, but we're all in the same boat now."
Frisby noted that we all have biases, but it's incumbent upon us to know what these are and to look beyond them. We should accept individuals for who they are and avoid stereotyping.
This advice extends to race, gender identity and occupation. All officers aren't bad. They don't go on shift looking for who they might harass.
She challenged the audience to put aside bias — to listen to others with open ears and minds — to better understand people for who they are.
MLK's remarks about "judging character" came to my mind, as did the biblical stricture to love others as we love ourselves.
After the ceremony, I talked briefly with Frisby. We agreed on the importance of actually listening to others. I found her genuine and refreshing.
I also talked with another graduate of the class, Kendra Wesson. Wesson was a candidate for the state House in recent elections and lost her bid for office.
As we conversed, she expressed disappointment but not bitterness. She indicated that she'd simply find another way to serve her neighbors and Norman.
I admire her dedication, which says a lot about character and love of neighbors.
On Nov. 30, I attended the "topping ceremony" for the new senior center. This ceremony marked the emplacement of the last girder in the frame of this building and was covered in The Transcript the next day, along with a description of some of the features that will be incorporated in the center (saltwater pool, walking track, exercise equipment, crafts, etc.)
What was not covered, explicitly at least, was the dedication and cooperation that has been invested in this project.
The senior center is an excellent example teamwork involving a number of citizen committees, divisions of city government. (Parks and Recreation, under the leadership of "Awesome Jason Olsen," was lead; Public Works, Utilities, Legal, Finance, etc. were key players.)
Other agencies, such as Norman Regional Hospital, ADG (project manager), Crossland Construction and "Healthy Living Norman" (who will manage the facility) have been intimately involved in this labor of love for our seniors.
I mentioned errands, and an important one that day was to the Oklahoma Blood Institute. I try to make it a practice to visit there every 56 days or so, and this was my day to donate.
Maybe it's the spirit of the season (Thanksgiving to Christmas), but the donation center was jammed. Folks were there out of concern for others — people that they'll never know but nonetheless want to help: another manifestation of love.
As I was donating, I thought about Frisby's and Wesson's comments and the team working on the Senior Center project.
De Shannon's song came to mind: "Love, for everyone."
Norman's theme song? Norman: a great place to live.
