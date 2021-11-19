Thanksgiving Day is fast upon us. Our family will gather, and our adult kids will share stories about growing up, adventures I never knew about (and just as well).
For me, it’s a day of giving thanks for family, for friends and for the benefits of living in a town like Norman.
It’s been my privilege to get to know folks around town, in the schools, businesses, civic organizations and on city staff, including the line workers who make everything happen.
I could write epistles (and will, given the opportunity) about good things happening in utilities, public works and community development, but parks and recreation is fresh on my mind.
Last Sunday, I attended the Veterans Day celebration in Reaves Park. I was moved by the quality of the program and the recognition given our veterans.
The planning and execution of this event was under the purview of parks and recreation. After the ceremony, I had the chance to talk with the department’s director, Jason Olsen. I thanked him for his support of the veterans event and for the good work his department does citywide.
His response? “Parks and rec is the city’s goodwill ambassador; we’re proud of what we do.”
That got me to thinking about the vast array of department programs that enhance the quality of life here in Norman (and, incidentally, support military families).
A quick look on the city’s webpage says a lot: 64 parks, five recreation centers and the Westwood Complex (golf, indoor tennis, swimming). There are the soccer and baseball and softball facilities at Griffin and Reaves Parks and partnerships with various organizations such as Optimists (basketball), the Firehouse Art Center, the Santa Fe Depot and Sooner Theatre.
A look at Facebook will tell you that you can sign up for Parents Night Out (6 to 9 p.m. today) at the Irving Recreation Center or a Thanksgiving break camp for kids (Nov. 22-24).
And there are many opportunities for academic support, such as after-school tutoring and test preparation, given at the Irving Recreation Center on a seasonal schedule, and after-school programs at Irving, Whittier and 12th Avenue recreation centers on a continuing basis.
On a personal note regarding recreation centers, I conducted a number of ward meetings at the 12th Avenue center. Several of those meetings lasted well past closing time, and center personnel stayed on without complaint so citizens’ concerns could be heard. Most unselfish of them; I couldn’t thank them enough.
One of my volunteer activities involves participation in the city’s Emergency Operations Committee proceedings. Primary business of those meetings has been COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic on city programs. Olsen is an active participant in those meetings.
Current attention of the EOC has focused on vaccinations; parks and recreation has partnered with IMMY, Norman Regional Hospital, Norman Public Schools and the Cleveland County Health Department, as well as Norman police and fire to conduct vaccination clinics throughout November. The first clinic took place Nov. 14; future clinics are scheduled Sunday (Whittier Recreation Center), Monday (Norman High) and Tuesday (Norman North High).
Also during the last few weeks, I’ve attended groundbreaking ceremonies for the Young Family Athletic Center and the new senior center. Stage center of these events was parks and recreation. As if Olsen and his crew don’t have enough to do, they’re actively involved in the planning and execution of these projects.
I mentioned early on about giving thanks for family, friends and community. Let me tie that back to the Veterans Day observance.
Unsung is the support provided by friends, family and community as military members deploy. That support is most important in “holding things together” during difficult times. As someone who — thanks to military orders — spent time away from my family, I know how important this support can be. I have a lot to be thankful about.