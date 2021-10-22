“911, what’s your emergency?”
My daughter had just finished an overnight shift, and called to ask if she could come to our house.
She wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to be alone. She arrived at our house and collapsed in an upstairs hallway.
When she didn’t respond to my attempts to revive her, I called 911.
The dispatcher asked me a few questions and told me to stay on the line until help arrived.
Soon thereafter, EMSSTAT and a fire truck (from Station 8) were at the house. EMSSTAT technicians took her vital signs, and fire personnel helped transport her downstairs and into the ambulance.
My anxiety was halfway to the moon as the ambulance drove off, lights and sirens announcing its passage.
Like many Norman residents, I was familiar with the facilities and services of the Norman Regional Health System — or thought I was.
My father had passed away at the Porter campus after open heart surgery (he was 84), and the compassion shown by the hospital staff was deep and sincere.
My wife underwent shoulder replacement and knee replacement surgery there, and her care was top notch.
But as a council member, I was asked to vote to approve a bond issue that would vastly expand the hospital and its services. To feel confident in deciding the matter, I had to “get educated.”
Fast forward: you know that those bonds were approved, and you can see it manifest in the construction at the Healthplex on Tecumseh and the work begun on the freestanding emergency facility on State Highway 9.
You can check the progress of these projects daily on the hospital system’s website.
The education I mentioned came at the hands of Dr. Patrick Cody, who has vast experience in emergency medical services and disaster medicine.
He serves as medical director for the Norman Fire Department, Norman Police Department and the Norman Communications Center (the folks that answer 911 calls).
Cody took time out of his busy schedule to introduce me to the emergency facilities at Norman Regional and those at Norman Regional Moore (The Moore facility will be replicated at the Highway 9 campus).
We visited the three ambulance stations, and I had a chance to hear from the medical technicians at those stations, learning about their qualifications and their pursuit of advanced certifications.
I came away impressed with the professionalism of these personnel.
I also got to see them in action: Cody escorted me on a medical call (separate vehicle — no place in the ambulance for visitors).
Again, I was impressed with how these technicians approached the challenges inherent in emergency medicine.
Cody also invited me to the Gomer Jones Clinic at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Norman Regional operates a small clinic, available to treat minor injuries and triage more serious medical problems.
Staff from Norman Regional volunteer their time on football Saturdays.
In addition, EMSSTAT personnel are part of a bike patrol that roams the stadium, available to quickly respond to medical emergencies.
I was told that one of the members of the bike patrol was a doctor, whose presence on a particular day was critical to saving the life of a heart attack victim.
The highlight of my visit was joining Cody on the field (a bucket list thing) as he briefed the training staff of both teams, reminding them of the facilities available — both at the stadium and the nearby NRHS Porter campus.
I could go on — to talk about Norman Regional’s participation at the new senior center (groundbreaking scheduled for Oct. 28) and at the Young Family Complex, under construction in the University North Park district.
But maybe those are subjects for future ramblings.
I’ll close by finishing my tale about my 911 call.
When I got to the emergency room, I was told my daughter had stopped breathing in the ambulance and was revived by those professional attendants.
Turns out that she had ingested some mail-order herbal tea — from who knows where — and some ingredient in that tea had suppressed her breathing.
This story has a happy ending, thanks to the good folks at EMSSTAT and Norman Regional. She spent a few hours under observation in the ER and was discharged later that same day.
“All’s well that ends well,” as Shakespeare once wrote. I agree, thanks to Norman Regional.