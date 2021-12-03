You might recall from the movie “A Christmas Story” that the ultimate challenge is a “Triple Dog Dare.”
Some weeks ago, I received an email from the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) telling me that if I donated, I’d be eligible receive a t-shirt emblazoned with the words: “Donate Blood — I Triple Dog Dare You!” I couldn’t resist, and made an appointment to donate on the day before Thanksgiving.
On Monday of Thanksgiving week, I attended a meeting at which representatives from the Mary Abbott House explained their mission of helping abused children — specifically, “preventing abuse, advocating for children and fostering hope and healing.”
Without going into too much detail, children brought to Mary Abbott House are the subjects of non-confrontational forensic interviews, conducted by a trained interviewer. A multi-disciplinary team watches via video stream in another room.
After consultation, a course of action is agreed upon. According to briefers, more than 600 forensic interviews have been conducted in 2021, with more than 3,000 services offered. I was impressed.
On Wednesday morning, as is my routine, I had breakfast with a group of guys. Every week, we solve the problems of the world, and have been doing so for the last 18 years.
At breakfast, I ran into Richie Splitt, CEO of Norman Regional Health System. I wished him “Happy Thanksgiving,” and asked what his plans for the day might be.
He told me he and NRHS staff members had spent the previous weekend distributing packages of food and sundries to needy individuals in Norman and Cleveland County — something NRHS does every year. On Thanksgiving morning, he intended to visit staff on duty at various hospital venues, then off to a family meal that afternoon.
After breakfast, I headed to my appointment at OBI. Even though I’d made an appointment, I had to wait to donate behind five walk-ins.
I asked one of them why they were there, and the reply was: “I had the day off, and wanted to do something good for others.” I was impressed, and didn’t mind the wait. I finished my donation, and got the coveted t-shirt.
On Thanksgiving morning, I drove to Food and Shelter to help serve breakfast, and to help prepare 330 Thanksgiving meals to be distributed to shut-ins across town. I was joined in that endeavor by a dozen volunteers.
In the midst of this preparation, I was dispatched to deliver some 18 gallons of gravy to Norman High, where another dozen Food and Shelter volunteers (including former City Council members Greg Heiple and Kate Bierman) were serving sit-down meals to all comers.
At Norman High, I saw a sea of satisfied faces, enjoying the meal. Leaving NHS, I went home to smoke a turkey for our own Thanksgiving feast. Our kids and grandkids came over, and after a hearty meal, I promptly fell asleep.
On Saturday, The Transcript included an article by Mindy Wood that highlighted the needs of several charities (Salvation Army, Food and Shelter, Center for Children and Families, etc.). All worthy of support — though I’d add Mary Abbott House to the list.
On Monday of this week, I received a card in the mail announcing a Community Blood Drive for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westwood Indoor Tennis Court. T-shirts to all donors.
My experience this past Thanksgiving week has been one of seeing the goodness and generosity of fellow citizens. My intent in writing these articles has been to highlight good things happening in Norman.
This past week shows me that there are no shortages in that department. That said, it’s not too late to donate to worthy charities, or to the Blood Institute.
Go ahead, donate. I Triple Dog Dare You!