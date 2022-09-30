I was working in the yard the other day when I noticed a Monarch butterfly land on my shoulder. It sat there for a moment, and then flew away.
I’ve since noticed a number of these beautiful creatures, and I was reminded of something. A few years ago, my wife and I were in Key West, Florida. We had intended to go snorkeling, but the day dawned cold (55 degrees!) and windy.
We were walking along historic Duval Street, looking for the “Southernmost Point Buoy” (marking the southernmost point in the continental United States) when we happened across the “Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory.” Intrigued, we went in.
The Conservatory consists of a learning center, art gallery and — best of all — and enclosed habitat. There was a lot of focus on the Monarch species, and their annual migration from Canada and the United States to an area around Mexico City. We learned that Monarchs, whose life span varies from a day to maybe a week or so, take up to seven generations to make the trip.
That’s right, distance measured in generations! Talk about focus!
In the habitat, we experienced some 60 species of butterflies flying freely. They perch on your shoulders, arms, head, etc. We enjoyed ourselves immensely. Back in Norman, we found that we could relive the habitat experience by accessing the Conservatory’s webcam (www.keywestbutterfly.com).
After the yard work I mentioned, I headed to our neighborhood park. We live in the Vineyard, and the Parks and Recreation Department had scheduled the dedication of a new playground equipment in Vineyard Park. It seems that a vandal had destroyed a slide, swing set and climbing wall in the park.
As a part of Norman Forward, Parks and Recreation had budgeted $2 Million for new equipment in neighborhood parks. The Vineyard equipment is in place. Rotary, Sanoma, Prarie Creek and Cherry Creek are to get new equipment in the near future.
The dedication at Vineyard Park was a great success. A lot of kids and adults showed up for fun, fellowship and sno-cones. A few adults — including our vaunted parks director, Jason Olsen — demonstrated prowess on the slide. Awesome Olsen!
One more thing: Vineyard park is now equipped with solar-powered lighting that will illuminate should a trespasser be detected — just the deterrent we needed.
And speaking of parks, you may have seen an article by Jeff Elkins in the Sept. 24 edition of the Transcript. The article described new Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant playground equipment being installed at Andrews Park. The new play area will be easily accessible to children with disabilities, have a soft poured playground surface, accessible swings and ground-level play features. This work is being done as an ADA project by my friends Cinthya Allen (ADA Coordinator) Jesse Hill (ADA Technician through the City Manager’s Office) using excess tax collections from larger than expected tax sales tax collections.
The equipment at Andrews park is similar to that installed at Ruby Grant Park. (I was present at the dedication of that park, and was almost in tears as I witnessed kids with different abilities enjoy themselves on that special equipment). The new Andrews Playground should be ready by late fall.
More good news: the Norman parks goal is for the Ruby Grant/Andrews model to become the standard for community parks, adding Griffin, Reaves and Saxon to the list.
“Awesome Olsen” tells me that a new Five-Year Plan for Norman Parks should be made public by the end of the year. Thanks to Jason (and his predecessor, Jud Foster, whose fingerprints are everywhere), James Briggs (parks manager) and the rest of the Parks and Recreation team for their truly “awesome” work!
I’ll use the term “awesome” again and digress to butterflies and Andrews Park. Norman Utilities’ very own awesome Michele Loudenback (environmental and sustainability manager) just reminded me of the “Monarchs in the Park Festival” scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 at Andrews.
Come out to the park from noon to 4 p.m. Learn more about butterflies. See kids with wings.
And at 3 p.m., attend a special presentation by Sara Dykman, who tracked the annual Monarch migration from Canada to Mexico and back on her bicycle (a 10,201 mile adventure!). Dykman will speak in Norman’s Central Library, adjacent to the park.
I was back out in the yard yesterday. More monarchs. It’s that time of year.
I thank Parks, Utilities and Cinthya Allen for truly “awesome” work. See you at the park.
