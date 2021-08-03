Alan Levenson teaches history at the University of Oklahoma. He is the author of several academic and popular works, including "Between Philosemitism and Antisemitism Defenses of Jews and Judaism in Germany, 1871-1932" (University of Nebraska Press, 2004), "An Introduction to Modern Jewish Thinkers" (Rowman & Littlefield, 2006), "The Making of the Modern Jewish Bible" (Rowman & Littlefield, 2011) and "Joseph: Portraits Through the Ages" (Jewish Publication Society, 2016).