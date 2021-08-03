A generation ago, a scholarly debate took place over the “uniqueness” of the Holocaust, the term used to describe the murder of six million European Jews and five million others, principally Sinta and Roma (Gypsies), homosexuals (nowadays, LGBTQ) and the mentally impaired or developmentally disabled.
Since all historical events are unique, this debate subsided. So, a useless academic exercise?
Quite the contrary: We have language to describe the actors to these horrors (perpetrators, bystanders, victims and upstanders), we have a nuanced understanding of terms like holocaust, genocide and ethnic cleansing. We have a better understanding of the ways states target the powerless, and the interplay between intention and opportunity, agency and contingency, in historians’ lingo.
This debate also energized scholars to assemble a terrifying list of 20th century occurrences. Speaking hopefully, perhaps this scholarship helped the world call “foul” when genocide was unfolding, whether against the Bosnians in the 1990s, or against the Uighurs in China right now.
I am untrained in the field of genocide studies, but you don’t need to be an expert to find the adoption of the yellow star by several state GOP figures troubling. To begin with the obvious point, the yellow badge, documented as far back as 1215, was forced upon Jews involuntarily to mark the Jews as inferiors; the Nazis redesigned the badge as a star of David to mark the Jews for extermination. They were not symbols of voluntary protest.
The defining feature of the Nazi persecutions was its intent to kill. The Nazis' appropriation of Jewish wealth brought some advantage; European Jewry had no intention to form a state, unlike say, the Kurds at present. Neither land theft (Native Americans) nor labor (enslaved Black Americans) promised significant benefit to Nazi Germany.
The Nazis' genocidal program had minimal tangible benefit; long after the war was lost, the killing continued. To compare this intent to a public health effort to protect citizens through vaccination is simply perverse (whatever the reasons some Americans resist vaccination, fear of genocide is not a realistic one).
Pastor Lahmeyer says he is pro-Israel. I am glad to hear it. But using that claim to spout off on any event from Jewish history unthinkingly and insensitively is as absurd as claiming you can’t possibly be racist because you like watching LeBron James play basketball or Lenny Kravitz play guitar (On this propensity, see Spike Lee’s brilliant film “Do The Right Thing”).
In any event, when it comes to vaccines, Israel’s public health system has been extremely proactive, partnering early on with Pfizer BioNTech to achieve a very high vaccination rate.
Someone might wonder: why would an American Jew care about events that happened on another continent nearly a century ago? 2022 marks the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, when Germany’s leaders formalized a “final solution” to “the Jewish problem.” Then they sat down and ate lunch.
I could conclude with a sermonette on the religious importance of memory. Pastor Lahmeyer surely knows that the Bible commands “Remember” 169 times, usually paired with “And Don’t Forget.” In this case, don’t forget what you’re really talking about.
I recall Passovers from my youth, when my uncle Dave would unfurl our family tree with its green apples (boys) and red apples (girls). And then there were the burnt apples. These were the children whose parents did not migrate to America. These apples represented my older cousins, but even as a child I understood it was by good fortune, not personal merit, that I was there at all.
My family and I have called Oklahoma home for many years now. That some of our state’s most important leaders — including Governor Stitt, Senators Lankford and Inhofe and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister have spoken against this misuse of history by the chair of their own political party — is in keeping with my experience of this state and its people.