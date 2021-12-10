I read with interest Max Bryan’s article in Wednesday’s Transcript, “NPD Data show racial disparity in use of force.”
And then I read an excerpt from the “Center for Policing Equity” report, from which I believe the aforementioned article was based. Drilling down into the statistics, there were 267 incidents of use of force out of 427,540 calls for service from January 2016 until June 2020. 0.06% of calls for service resulted in use of force, a fact made clear in Mr Bryan’s article.
The real point of the article, though, is that people of color, Latin and Native Americans are subjected to use of force in higher percentages than demographics would suggest. Fair enough — but what’s to be done about it?
Chief Kevin Foster released this statement: “Understanding that disparity exists pushes us even harder to find the best ways to serve our community... We are excited to continue working with our partners in pursuit of answers to ... complex sociological questions.”
I choose to accept Chief Foster’s words as consistent with the direction NPD is taking. I’ve had what I think are honest and sincere discussions with officers of color — Ricky Jackson and Carl Pendleton, to name two.
They’ve spoken publicly (at a Black Lives Matter meeting I attended last summer) of working within the system to achieve Chief Foster’s goals. and I believe — because I’ve worked with them closely, over a long period of time — that NPD’s Community and Staff Services Bureau is focused on making those goals a reality.
In writing these articles, I’ve tried to make the point that good things are happening in Norman. Some recent “happenings” at NPD fit that theme, in my opinion.
For example: Crisis Intervention Training (CIT; how police approach mental health and drug-related situations) is integral to NPD training plans and goals.
I recently attended a presentation about CIT. I learned that this is a 40-hour course that includes instruction of the law (conditions warranting detention), and (most important) the appropriate use of force in various circumstances and when escalation is appropriate.
I understand that approximately 37% of the force is fully trained (including Chief Foster), and that his goal is that 100% of the force will receive this training. That’s a considerable investment in resources, and shows a depth of commitment on the part of NPD. Those officers who have yet to complete the full course have been give some instruction in CIT objectives.
Another example of “good things:” The Police Activities League (PAL) will resume in the summer of 2022, after an hiatus brought about by COVID restrictions.
This program is a combination of sports, lessons (integrity, responsibility, respect for others, etc.) and field trips involving service projectsn — not to mention a fun trip to the zoo. Participants are middle school students, nominated by counselors based on the potential benefits of the program for those students. Specific details will be released early in the new year.
Continuing the theme: Led by Sara Doherty (NPD’s Civilian Employee of the Year), the cops are collecting toys to be distributed to families in need. School Resource Officers and members of social support organizations have identified those in need, who will gather at the Norman Investigations Center next week to receive those gifts.
And on a melancholy note, Paula Bickford, who has met the public as a staff member in Police Records for 31 years (!) will retire on Dec. 17.
Paula, and other members of the Records staff, carry a tremendous load, processing requests for accident reports, updating incident reports, processing releases for impounded cars, etc., 12 hours a day. I’ve seen them in action — patient and unflappable, even in the face of (sometimes) irate customers. NPD will miss Paula, as will I; she’s a real jewel.
I’ve ridden along with members of the force, usually on weekend evenings, and overnight, on many occasions. My most recent “ride along” was about a week ago, with Lt. Deny Oesterling.
It was a quiet night, relatively speaking (the evening prior had seen a number of car burglaries and some vandalism). On my overnight “shift,” I was involved in two incidents: a traffic stop for defective equipment, which resulted in a warning to a Native American driver, and an intoxicated driver, who was white.
In both incidents, NPD was polite and professional. That’s been my experience as I’ve ridden with cops, and judging from the statistics published by the Center for Policing Equity, that’s what I should expect.
Good things are happening in Norman, even at the police department. I pray they continue.