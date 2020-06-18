This past week the Cherokee Nation removed Confederate monuments from the front of the historic national capitol in Tahlequah, part of a broader, nascent Confederate States of America purge. A lot of people have asked “Why were they there?” Others have noted Cherokee participation on the side of the South in the Civil War as a rationale, and Tahlequah was extensively damaged during the conflict.
Memorialization is a habit of humans. We name things to honor people or events, and build monuments to remember. From the late 19th century through the 1950s, Southerners erected monuments to memorialize the Confederacy. These monuments were promoted by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), frequently placed on public ground, and intended to remind people who ‘really’ won the Civil War.
The story of the monument placements is a bit more involved. The Cherokee Nation Courthouse in Tahlequah was built 1869 as capitol of the Cherokee Nation. After the dissolution of the Nation, the building served as Cherokee County courthouse. Monuments to the "Confederate dead” from the United Daughters of the Confederacy and another to Gen. Stand Watie were erected 1913 and 1921 respectively, at the height of Lost Cause and white supremacist politics. The courthouse burned in 1928, was placed on the National Historic Register in 1961. The county government moved to a new home in 1979. The courthouse subsequently reverted to the Cherokee Nation and now serves as home to the Cherokee Nation's judiciary.
Confederate monuments are not uncommon in Oklahoma. In addition to monuments in Tahlequah, as of 2018 there were Confederate monuments in Durant, Hugo, Oklahoma City, Pauls Valley, Rentiesville, Tulsa and Wynnewood. These monuments were part of the politics of the time, a politics of one-party and segregationist politics. The monuments placed honor on Confederate veterans and their cause — slavery — and reinforced an ideology designed to obscure the reason for the war — slavery. They were placed in places of prominence, to create tacit or explicit endorsement of the words and meaning of the monuments. Defenders of monuments contend that their removal impedes the telling of history — though nearly 60,000 different book titles have been written about the Civil War.
Politics change. Meanings change. And the Cherokee, once again proprietors of a public space and inheritors of these monuments, decided the monuments needed to go, that they did not fit the current politics and values of their Nation.
Elsewhere in Oklahoma, conversations have been engaged about the naming of places for segregationists and white supremacists, including Murray Hall at Oklahoma State University. Such conversations can reach beyond monuments and college buildings. They extend to the naming of places, including whole counties.
Murray and Alfalfa counties are named for William H. ‘Alfalfa Bill’ Murray, who was a founding father of Oklahoma, segregationist and presided over the platform committee of the 1948 States’ Rights Democratic Party. Grady County is named for 19th century white supremacist Atlanta newspaperman Henry W. Grady. Roger Mills County is named for Roger Q. Mills, a former Confederate. Open to debate is whether Jackson County is named for Andrew Jackson or “Stonewall” Jackson.
When these conversations come, read the books to prepare. They don’t teach bronze-casting in the history curriculum.
Gaddie is presidential professor of architecture and journalism at the University of Oklahoma and coauthor of “The Rise and Fall of the Voting Rights Act." He serves on the Editorial Board of The Norman Transcript.
