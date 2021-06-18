Could a recent turn of events in the Beltway indicate a new openness to bipartisan efforts, or does it signal a growing understanding of the racism to which Black Americans continue falling prey?
Either way, Oklahoma's entire congressional delegation voted "yes" on the bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. To say that sparked a widespread degree of surprise would be an understatement.
The more cynical among the population could be forgiven for suspecting that Markwayne Mullin, Stephanie Bice, Tom Cole, Kevin Hern and Frank Lucas voted "yea" just to give themselves and their staffs yet another holiday on the backs of taxpayers. Or perhaps they realize the Black vote will matter very much in the future. Others choose a more optimist outlook.
Only 14 in Congress, all Republicans — and most from southern states, except one from Montana and another from California — cast ballots against the holiday. One essentially claimed it was a tool created by liberals to push their evil agenda giving Black Americans special privileges. Two others didn't vote, perhaps hoping to avoid controversy. But everyone else voted "yes," and whatever the motive, it's a victory for advocates who want the true history of African Americans to be dragged into the light — and that includes the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
The bill, by the way, was introduced in the Senate by John Cornyn, a Texas Republican. It was a bipartisan measure, but even known curmudgeons like Ted Cruz were on board.
Many Okies may remember that last summer, Sen. James Lankford introduced an amendment to replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth. Of course, it will also be recalled that Lankford spent considerable time issuing mea culpas to Black Tulsans after his initial plan to contest the Electoral College vote was greeted with disgust. The misstep culminated in his stepping down from the Tulsa Race Centennial Commission in late May 2020.
Adjustments will have to be made. A few folks were complaining that congressional offices – including Mullin's – were open Friday. That was the official holiday, since the established June 19 fell on a Saturday this year.
However, officials from post offices and other entities that follow federal holiday schedules said remaining in operation wasn't a snub, but rather because they didn't have the time to readjust schedules. There's little doubt most of them will be closed in 2022. That might also be true for many state, county and city operations, since they tend to close on federal holidays, too.
Especially for Black Oklahomans undertaking the solemn remembrance of the Race Massacre a century ago, this holiday has special significance. It marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers in Texas announced the freedom of enslaved Black people — two months after the Confederacy surrendered, and 2-1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in southern states. No rational person would consider the "official" end of slavery as anything but a cause for celebration.
Now, if only the Oklahoma Legislature would back away from its flagrant attempts to suppress history by banning certain topics in schools, this state could move forward just a little more, one step at a time.
