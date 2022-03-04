As I’m typing these words, I’m listening to an old CD: “Teach Your Children,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
Fitting, because I just left an hour’s discussion with Dr. Nick Migliorino, Norman’s superintendent of schools. We talked about a number of subjects, but the mission of teaching our children, and success in doing so, was always in focus.
I have met with Dr. Nick on previous occasions, and was impressed with his enthusiasm for doing what’s in the best interests of Norman school kids. That enthusiasm is infectious; Dr. Nick is proud of the institution he leads, and is constantly looking to improve the NPS educational experience.
An example: the recently-announced Oklahoma Aviation Academy. Transcript Editor Emma Keith wrote about the Academy after it was announced at a Chamber of Commerce-sponsored “State of the Schools” luncheon. Her article was top-notch, but I decided I wanted to learn more.
Before meeting with Dr. Nick, I met with Dr. Scott Beck, a member of Dr. Nick’s staff. Dr. Beck reminded me of the Academy’s vision: “To establish a transformational academy blending cutting edge STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) experiences, innovative industry connections and world-class academics against a background of aviation and aerospace.”
Noble goals; how do you achieve them?
You may recall reading in Ms. Keith’s article that the Oklahoma Aviation Academy will be a partnership between NPS, Moore Norman Technology Center (MNTC) and the University of Oklahoma. That’s just part of the story.
At OU, the Colleges of Aviation and Engineering — as well as Sooner Flight Academy — are partners. Now add the Federal Aviation Agency, the Air Force at Tinker AFB, Boeing and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and you begin to realize the scope of this effort.
And while we naturally think of flying as the center of this universe, there’s ever so much more involved. MNTC will begin training sheet metal workers (think: airframe) and power plant maintainers (jet and reciprocating).
There are many other disciplines involved: air traffic control, airfield management, security, weather — even hospitality (who doesn’t look for snacks as soon as they enter an airport?).
Accordingly, the Academy will offer several “Student Flight Plans.” For example, the “Flight” plan facilitates high school graduation with a private pilot’s license and completed coursework toward a bachelors degree.
The “Technical” plan leads to industry certification as airframe and powerplant technicians. A “Computer” track has applications is aerospace, as well in virtually all professional fields.
The aim is to find a track best suited to a student’s interests, and then inspire the student along the way with relevant coursework based on real life applications — not facts for the sake of facts. “Columbus sailed the ocean blue in 1492,” but so what? The “so what” matters at the Academy.
The Academy will begin in the fall, with approximately 60 freshman students. The following year, those participants will advance to sophomore status, with a new freshman class added. Following this model, it will take four years to fully implement the program.
In the meantime, plans are afoot for a new Academy facility on Westheimer Field. Until a standalone facility is built, many — but not all — of the classes will be taught in OU classrooms at the airport.
But both Dr. Nick and Dr. Beck are adamant: those enrolled in the Academy will be exposed to the “whole” student” experience: athletics, clubs, social activities, etc., and will have some classes at their home school.
Participants in the Academy will represent demographics found in the student body writ large; no special preferences. The chief prerequisite to enrollment: interest. For your information, two parent night presentations have been attended by several hundred families.
Dr. Nick and I talked about a number of subjects — school security, programs for the underprivileged and homeless, internships, to name several. All are important, and given the opportunity, I’ll likely elaborate on those topics in future columns.
But back where I started — the verse to “Teach Your Children” includes advice to “teach your children ... well.” The song might just as well have been recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash, Young and Migliorino.